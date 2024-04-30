Michigan State men's tennis in NCAA Tournament for second time ever
For just the second time in program history, Michigan State men’s tennis is in the NCAA Tournament as a team.
The Spartans (22-6), the No. 2 seed in the Boston regional, were drawn against undefeated Denver (23-0), the No. 3 seed in the regional. The winner of that matchup will play the winner of the No. 12 overall seed and host team Harvard and No. 4 seed Boston University.
The first time the Spartans made an appearance in the 64-team field was back in 2013 when head coach Harry Jadun was a sophomore on the team. The Spartans lost to Tulsa in the first round to end the season with a 14-14 record.
“Just the fact that we’re here is an achievement in itself,” Jadun told reporters after the draw was revealed on Monday. “Second time in program history, which has been around for over 110 years, is really, really special.”
Now 11 years after Jadun and the Spartans made the NCAA Tournament, he is leading this group, led by Big Ten Player of the Year Ozan Baris, to unforeseen heights in Michigan State men’s tennis history.
“He’s the biggest part,” said Jadun about Baris’ role in Michigan State’s rise as a program. “He took a huge chance on us. When he was going through the recruiting process out of high school, he had everybody in the country, all the blue bloods, all the teams that are top-five in this tournament, reaching out to him. And we really sold him on a vision. And he bought into that vision and now he’s seeing it come to a reality.”
This is what Baris envisioned the program would be like before he arrived – competing at the Big Ten and national level with some of the top programs in the nation. There is some extra pride for Baris — an Okemos, Michigan native — that he’s doing it with the program he grew up watching from the bleachers.
“That’s the best part,” Baris said about wearing the Green and White. “It wouldn’t have been the same anywhere else. And I’m just really happy to have something special here at Michigan State and continue to keep growing it.”
After winning Big Ten Freshman of the Year last season, Baris followed that up by winning Big Ten Player of the Year this season, going 15-3 in singles this season.
“I think it meant a lot for me because of the way that I got it,” Baris said about what earning Big Ten Player of the Year meant to him. “I was tested the whole time. It wasn’t really given to me. And I went out there and earned it. And that’s a different feeling than just feeling like, ‘Ah, I’m the best player out here.' No, I put my heart and put my soul all into it. And that’s why I got it.”
The Big Ten Tournament may not have ended the way the Spartans wanted as they lost in the semifinals to Michigan. However, Baris thinks the team has confidence heading into the NCAA Tournament.
“I think the most important thing is getting into those battles, getting into those tough moments,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter too much if you win or lose them. It’s just being in those moments before that brings a confidence. Honestly, I think it brings some motivation as well, so next time we’re in those tough times, we’re gonna be able to say, ‘Hey, we weren’t able to get it last time, let’s use that as fuel and get it this time.’”
Looking at the bigger picture, these opportunities are what Michigan State needs to be recognized nationally.
“I think for just our program, obviously we need it,” Jadun said about the importance of playing in the NCAA Tournament. “If we want to be a national, prominent program on the national stage, we gotta be in these moments and we gotta have success in these moments to make that jump. You can’t make that jump without being in the dance first.”
The Spartans will take on Denver in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Boston.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.