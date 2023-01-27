Michigan State men’s ice hockey snapped its five-game losing streak two weeks ago when it hosted Penn State. In those games, MSU won the first game in overtime and took an extra point in the second game’s shootout. This weekend, MSU travels to the University of Minnesota where it will challenge the No. 2-ranked Golden Gophers. Minnesota leads the Big Ten with 37 points. Minnesota also comes into this weekend’s matchup ranked No. 1 in the Pairwise rankings. If MSU can even so much as split the series this weekend, the Spartans could rocket up those standings. For Michigan State the team comes in ranked No. 13 in Pairwise and No. 15 in the USCHO top-20. Back in early December, MSU was swept by Minnesota on home ice in front of two sellout crowds. The Spartans are also fourth in the Big Ten standings at 24 points. Puck drop for this weekend’s first game is set for 8 p.m. Eastern Time; the second game will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. A relay of Bally Sports North will air on B1G+.

Michigan State: Scouting Report

The Spartans, as mentioned, are a top-20 college hockey team that has made a big splash in head coach Adam Nightingale’s first season. Incoming freshmen like forward Daniel Russell, center Karsen Dorwart and forward Tiernan Shoudy have influenced this team’s trajectory in a rebuild that could last a few seasons. Nightingale inherited a program, like his predecessor Danton Cole, that was in rough shape. Michigan State has not made the NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament since 2012, has not won or hosted a Big Ten Tournament game since its inception (2013-2014) and is in desperate need of some wins. The style of play that Nightingale has brought to the team has leveled up its program. That, in addition to the renovations to Munn Ice Arena, is one of the main reasons why this team is seeing so much success. Recruiting is a plus, too, as Nightingale’s relationship with young players on the National Team Development Program has caused them to flip. Incoming goalie Trey Augustine, for example, flipped from Michigan to Michigan State in August. Meanwhile, MSU’s 2006 recruiting class has been labeled top-five in the country.

Michigan State: Impact Players

Daniel Russell, Karsen Dorwart and Jagger Joshua MSU’s freshmen have stepped up and led the Spartans to a successful year, but Russell seems to have been the most impressive. He leads a top line alongside Dorwart and senior left wing Jagger Joshua. Russell and Dorwart both lead the team in points (22). Dorwart leads the team in plus-minus at plus-15; each both have two game-winning goals of their own. Joshua himself is having a career season. In the second game against Penn State, he had his second hat trick of the season. Only him and Western Michigan’s Justin Polin have multiple hat tricks this season among Division I players. Dylan St. Cyr One of the most surprising players in college hockey this season is MSU goaltender Dylan St. Cyr. The 5-foot-8 goaltender transferred to Michigan State this season after three years at Notre Dame and a season at Quinnipiac. St. Cyr is tied at No. 16 in college hockey, and is third in the Big Ten, in save percentage (.921). He has matched or surpassed his career-high in games played (25), wins (12), saves (746) and minutes played (1,464). His 746 saves rank as the third-most in the NCAA, behind only Notre Dame's Ryan Bischel (824) and Arizona State's T.J. Semptimphelter (809). MSU is having a fantastic season by recent standards set by the program. St. Cyr is one of the reasons why MSU is doing so well.

Minnesota: Scouting Report

The Golden Gophers enter this weekend’s series following a split to Michigan. Minnesota is a really good hockey team as several of its players could join an NHL team right now. Last weekend, Jackson LaCombe was named the Big Ten’s First Star of the Week on Tuesday after a four-point performance in the series against Michigan. Playing against Minnesota on the road is always a unique experience because the team plays on an Olympic-sized sheet of ice. Most of the NCAA has teams play on a sheet of ice that corresponds to NHL standards, which is 85 feet wide and 200 feet long. Minnesota’s 3M Arena is 100 feet wide. While the NHL requires a standard size, the NCAA does not. However, the league is pressuring college teams to move toward the smaller NHL size. Several teams with wider rinks remain: Alaska, Alaska-Anchorage, UMass, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Northern Michigan, St. Cloud State and Wisconsin. Colorado College reduced its size to the 85-foot wide dimension in 2021 and Minnesota State reduced its rink size in 2013. Conventional wisdom suggests that teams such as Minnesota can recruit highly-skilled hockey players who can skate and better cover a wider playing surface. However, a College Hockey News report from 2018 showed why that’s not always the case if you direct your attention toward teams’ records with wider rinks. It just so happens that Minnesota is really good. The Golden Gophers are 12-3-1 in the conference this year. The team’s only three conference losses came to Ohio State on the road, Penn State at home and Michigan at home. Minnesota tied with Notre Dame, too. In fact, Minnesota has yet to be swept this season. The team’s longest losing streak came back in October when it lost to North Dakota and Ohio State in consecutive games. This is easily one of the best three teams in college hockey.

Minnesota: Impact Players

Jimmy Snuggerud, Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies Like Michigan State, a load of Minnesota’s production comes from its top line. Jimmy Snuggerud leads that offense. He is tied for the lead in points (31), tied for the lead in plus-minus (plus-16) and is among team leaders in assists (19). Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies share a line as well. Cooley is tied with Snuggerud in points (31) despite playing one less game. However, Knies leads the team in goals scored (25). In the way of scoring, both MSU and Minnesota have lines with top-level production. The good news for Michigan State is that its scoring is spread out among all four lines. Minnesota’s scoring is top-heavy. Any of those three players, though, could go to the NHL tomorrow and make an impact. Jackson LaCombe Among defenseman, Jackson LaCombe is one of the best in the Big Ten. He is fourth on his team in points (25), scoring more than the highest forward on MSU’s team. He is a high-scoring offensive defenseman who has a high hockey IQ. LaCombe, Snuggerud, Cooley and Knies combined for 14 total points in the series versus MSU in December.

Series Breakdown and Prediction