While Michigan State hockey’s second game against Penn State will technically go down as a tie, the program will certainly take it. After losing seven of its previous eight, momentum has started to build for an MSU team that came as close as it can to sweeping Penn State without actually doing it.

After falling down 2-0 on Friday night, defenseman Cole Krygier earned an assist, then scored the game-winning goal in overtime, giving MSU the 3-2 win. Goaltender Dylan St. Cyr was dominant on the first night, making several saves that made MSU’s sold-out crowd chant his name.

Michigan State never had the lead Saturday night, but walked away with an extra point in the Big Ten standings after winning in the shootout. That game will officially be ruled a tie, but MSU gained two points.

Left wing Jagger Joshua scored three goals, giving him a hat trick, his second of the season. Joshua is now one of two Division I players with multiple hat tricks on the season, with the other being Western Michigan’s Jason Polin who has five.

For Michigan State, it has said the goal this season has been to get better every day.

"We have a really high standard," head coach Adam Nightingale said. "We can't think we've arrived because we had a good weekend."

After a scoreless overtime, all three MSU players scored in the shootout, earning the Spartans an extra point. Right now, MSU is in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Ten standings with 24 points. Penn State and Ohio State also have 24 points.

While MSU is off, next weekend Penn State will face Notre Dame, which currently holds fifth place (17 points). Ohio State will play last-place Wisconsin (six points).

As for the Pairwise standings, Penn State remains in third place, while Michigan State has moved up to No. 12.

Michigan State’s next series is Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 in Minneapolis to face first-place Minnesota. MSU was swept by the Golden Gophers back in December. The next home game for MSU is on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 when the Spartans host Notre Dame.