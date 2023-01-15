Michigan State hockey earns a 'sweep' of Penn State at home
While Michigan State hockey’s second game against Penn State will technically go down as a tie, the program will certainly take it. After losing seven of its previous eight, momentum has started to build for an MSU team that came as close as it can to sweeping Penn State without actually doing it.
After falling down 2-0 on Friday night, defenseman Cole Krygier earned an assist, then scored the game-winning goal in overtime, giving MSU the 3-2 win. Goaltender Dylan St. Cyr was dominant on the first night, making several saves that made MSU’s sold-out crowd chant his name.
Michigan State never had the lead Saturday night, but walked away with an extra point in the Big Ten standings after winning in the shootout. That game will officially be ruled a tie, but MSU gained two points.
Left wing Jagger Joshua scored three goals, giving him a hat trick, his second of the season. Joshua is now one of two Division I players with multiple hat tricks on the season, with the other being Western Michigan’s Jason Polin who has five.
For Michigan State, it has said the goal this season has been to get better every day.
"We have a really high standard," head coach Adam Nightingale said. "We can't think we've arrived because we had a good weekend."
After a scoreless overtime, all three MSU players scored in the shootout, earning the Spartans an extra point. Right now, MSU is in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Ten standings with 24 points. Penn State and Ohio State also have 24 points.
While MSU is off, next weekend Penn State will face Notre Dame, which currently holds fifth place (17 points). Ohio State will play last-place Wisconsin (six points).
As for the Pairwise standings, Penn State remains in third place, while Michigan State has moved up to No. 12.
Michigan State’s next series is Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 in Minneapolis to face first-place Minnesota. MSU was swept by the Golden Gophers back in December. The next home game for MSU is on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 when the Spartans host Notre Dame.
Game 1: 3-2 overtime win
Michigan State defeated Penn State the opening night. Despite falling down 2-0 on goals by Jarod Crespo and Ture Linden, MSU was able to rally in the third period.
The first MSU goal was scored by Erik Middendorf, who knocked the puck in as several Spartans crashed the net. Several minutes later, Joshua collected his own rebound and found a way to muscle it past PSU goaltender Liam Souliere.
After tying the game at two goals apiece, an impending 3-on-3 overtime opened the door for Cole Krygier to score the game-winning goal on a snappy wrist-shot.
The storyline of the night was Cole Krygier, who received a 10-minute misconduct penalty for mouthing back at the official in the second period. After 10 minutes, he returned to the ice and looked like the best player.
“Maybe that was part of ( Krygier's) strategy,” Middendorf said, laughing, after the game.
Upon returning, Cole Krygier had an assist on the Middendorf goal and scored the goal in overtime.
The game’s biggest star, however, was undoubtedly St. Cyr, who finished the night with 42 saves (facing 44 shots). At one point, St. Cyr was diving and sprawling, Dominik Hasek-style, to make several key saves in succession. In response, the crowd was chanting his name. Both goals allowed for St. Cyr were on the power play, one being a 5-on-3 advantage.
Game 2: 4-4 tie (shootout win)
Michigan State fell down 1-0 after a goal from Penn State’s Kevin Wall. MSU couldn’t clear the puck in the low slot and Wall was able to find it and bury it, giving Penn State the lead.
The Spartans tied the game when defenseman David Gucciardi took a shot from the point. Captain Miroslav Mucha found the puck and was able to bury it, tying the game. Penn State answered with a power-play goal of its own when Tyler Paquette scored after the puck redirected off of St. Cyr’s stick.
Two weak-side passes from center Karsen Dorwart to Joshua allowed MSU to tie the game at three goals apiece in the second period.
Penn State’s Danny Dzhaniyev scored early in the final frame, giving the Nittany Lions a 4-3 advantage, but MSU answered with a hat trick goal from Joshua.
After finishing regulation tied at four, the game went to overtime.
With 1:23 remaining, Joshua took a slashing penalty. Fortunately for MSU, Matt Basgall, Christian Krygier and Nicolas Müller were able to kill off the penalty and send the game to a three-round shootout.
The game was officially recorded as a tie in the NCAA scorebook. MSU picked up the shootout victory and the added point in the Big Ten standings. In the shootout, Daniel Russell lost the puck, regained control and muscled the puck past Souliere for the victory.