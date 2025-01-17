In front of record crowd, the MSU gymnastics team handily defeated Michigan

There were 6,251 fans inside Breslin Center Friday night, and - for the first time ever - they were watching the Michigan State gymnastics team perform.

The Spartan gymnasts did their part to make the historic night even better, by defeating their rival, the Michigan Wolverines, 197.500-196.975.

The Spartans are now 4-1 overall this season (1-0 in the Big Ten), while the Wolverines are 3-2 (0-1).

Michigan State continued their recent domination in the in-state series, winning their third straight dual meet and improving to 5-1 in the last six meetings of the two teams.

Spartan head coach Mike Rowe was ecstatic after the meet.

"We have to be so proud of what we did today," said Rowe. "We just kept taking it one event at a time. That was fun to see because we know that is what we are capable of doing, we do it in the gym every day."

The Spartans took the top two spots in the all-around: junior Nikki Smith scored a 39.525 while senior Gabrielle Stephen came in second with 39.450. Michigan's Jahzara Ranger was third (39.325).

The Spartans never trailed.

After the first rotation, MSU's lead was tight at 0.075 with the Spartans putting up a 49.350 on vault as compared to the Wolverines 49.275 on bars. Smith won vault with a 9.950, tying her season high.

In the second rotation, MSU widened its lead to 98.675-94.450 with a 49.325 on bars. Sage Kellerman shared the event title with a pair of Wolverines by scoring a 9.900.