Michigan State Men's Basketball: Washington Preview

Xavier Booker dunks versus Ohio State (Photo by Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

After picking up a good road win at Ohio State, Michigan State returns home to East Lansing as the Spartans welcome in the Washington Huskies to the Breslin Center on Thursday night. This game will take place at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. The Spartans currently sit at 12-2 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten, while currently riding a seven-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Washington is 10-5 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play. With the Huskies recently joining the Big Ten, this is an in-conference contest where the Spartans will be looking to flex some muscle at home and come away with a comfortable victory. MSU leads the all-time series 4-2, and has won the previous four meetings against Washington. It is the first meeting between the two programs since the Maui Invitational in November of 2010. Thursday's game will also mark the Huskies' first game played at the Breslin Center.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr.) 2 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.) 3 - Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.), Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.) 4 - Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" So.), Coen Carr (6’5” So.) 5 - Szymon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr., expected to redshirt)

In their last game, the Spartans had a strong showing on the road in Columbus in the 69-62 victory at Ohio State. Against the Buckeyes, the Spartans were led in scoring by center Szymon Zapala and guard Jaden Akins, who had 15 and 14 points, respectively. Forward/center Jaxon Kohler led the team on the glass with 10 rebounds, and point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. led the team in helpers with seven assists. MSU also got a nice boost from the bench, with 11 points from forward Coen Carr and nine points from forward Xavier Booker. The MSU defense was once again suffocating against OSU, and that will be a major point of emphasis in Thursday's game against Washington as well. The Spartans have not given up more than 70 points in their last five games. Look for the streak to continue against the Huskies as well.

Washington: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Zoom Diallo (6'4" Fr.), Luis Kortright (6'3" Sr.) 2 - Tyree Ihenacho (6'4" Sr.), DJ Davis (6'1" Sr.) 3 - Tyler Harris (6'8" So.), Mekhi Mason (6'5" Jr.) 4 - Great Osobor (6'8" Sr.) 5 - Wilhelm Breidenbach (6'10" Sr.)

In their first season in the Big Ten, this will be the Huskies first trip outside the West Coast for a basketball game for the 2024-2025 campaign. This year has very much been a transition for new head coach Danny Sprinkle, which has come with some growing pains. With that, there have also been some bright spots, as Washington recently earned its best win of the season, with a 75-69 home victory over Maryland on Jan. 2. Most recently, the Huskies lost to Illinois at home on Jan. 5, 81-77. One thing Washington does have is a top-20 Big Ten player in forward Great Osobor. The 6-foot-8 transfer from Utah State is averaging 14.8 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game. Osobor is not the only talented player on the Huskies. The young guard and wing combo of Zoom Diallo and Tyler Harris have the great ability to use their positional size to get to their spots on the floor and also create for others. The Huskies also have a microwave scorer off the bench with DJ Davis. Davis' scoring has been a bit inconsistent, as he has had games zero points or two points, but he most recently scored 31 points in Washington's last game against Illinois. Not allowing Davis get hot will be imperative for the Spartans.

Game Prediction and Breakdown