Michigan State Men's Basketball: Samford Preview

Michigan State's Coen Carr dunk versus Bowling Green (Photo by Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)

After getting back in the win column versus Bowling Green on Saturday — in a game that was much more competitive than the 14-point final score margin showed — the Spartans (3-1) welcome in the Samford Bulldogs (4-1) on Tuesday night. This game will take place in East Lansing at the Breslin Center at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and will stream live on Peacock. The Spartans were in a tight affair in their last contest, but were able to pull away late and defeat Bowling Green by a final score of 86-72. The Bulldogs defeated Texas Southern last time out by a score of 97-82 on Sunday. Samford was an NCAA Tournament team last season, and gave Kansas a scare in the tournament game, before ultimately falling to the Jayhawks, 93-89. The Bulldogs play a very high tempo offense that can be hard to guard, so the Spartans will have their hands full in this game. Let's take a closer look at the matchup.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr..), Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.) 2 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.) 3 - Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Coen Carr (6’5” So.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.) 4 - Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" So.) 5 - Syzmon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr., expected to redshirt)

As mentioned, in their last game, the Spartans got all they could handle from the Bowling Green Falcons, but were able to use a late 18-0 second-half run to eventually secure the victory. Head coach Tom Izzo changed things up in the starting lineup coming into the game against the Falcons with the insertion of Jaxon Kohler at the power forward (four) position, who has been one of the Spartans' best players this season. Kohler took the place of Xavier Booker in the starting lineup, who has struggled to begin the 2024-2025 campaign. Expect Kohler to start against Samford as well. Senior guard Jaden Akins was the leader and stat-sheet filler for the Spartans against Bowling Green. He poured in 13 points and added 12 rebounds and six assists to go along with it. It was his first career double-double. Akins was one of seven Spartans who scored in double figures in that game. The bench was once again a major factor for the Spartans, as center Carson Cooper, forward Coen Carr and guard Tre Holloman all scored double figures off the bench and were integral to not only the Spartans pulling away late, but also to keeping them in the game when Bowling Green was looking unstoppable offensively for long stretches. The final score did not indicate how close the game against Bowling Green truly was, so the Spartans must be focused coming into Tuesday night with a team in Samford that is not your normal mid-major and is, on paper, much better than Bowling Green.

Samford: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Rylan Jones (6'0" Sr.) 2 - Julian Brown (6'1" Jr.), Josh Hooloway (6'2" So.) 3 - Trey Fort (6'4" Sr.), Lukas Walls (6'5" So.) 4 - Collin Holloway (6'6" Sr.) 5 - Jaden Brownell (6'9" Jr.), Riley Allenspach (6'11" So.)

The Samford Bulldogs are one of the most fun programs in the country because of the style of basketball they play. It is fast (sometimes wild) and it involves getting out in transition and shooting a lot of 3-poimters. Their play style has been given the nickname "Bucky Ball" by many people in the college basketball space. This phrase was coined after their head coach, Bucky McMillan, who is widely considered amongst the best coaches in mid-major basketball. The Bulldogs are led in scoring by big man and University of Illinois Chicago transfer Jaden Brownell, who averages 15.6 points per game. He is one of four Bulldogs (Trey Fort, Riley Allenspach, Collin Holloway) to average double figures in scoring. In the assist column, the Bulldogs are led by their senior point guard leader Rylan Jones, who is the straw that stirs the drink. He is averaging 6.6 assists per game. As stated earlier, this is a team that is about tempo and shooting 3-pointers. Per KenPom, The Bulldogs ranked third in adjusted tempo and also are 22nd in the country in 3-point field goals attempted. In fact, 42.9% of this team's total points come from beyond the arc (26th nationally). Samford is making 35.1% of its shots from deep. MSU will need to defend the 3-point line on Tuesday night.

Game Prediction and Breakdown

The Samford Bulldogs play a style of basketball that is made to upset teams because of how many 3-pointers this team shoots (and makes). The Spartans will have to be sure to be there on the catch and have sound transition principles to make sure they find shooters. Michigan State would also be wise to slow the game down, as that is not a speed Samford would like to play at. Half-court offense execution and defensive intensity will be keys in this game. If the Spartans are able to contain the Bulldogs at the 3-point line, they should be able to come out victorious in this game. But expect Samford to come into East Lansing focused and with the mindset that it can pull off the upset. Prediction: Michigan State 85, Samford 75