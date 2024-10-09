Advertisement

Check out the PFF grades from Michigan State's lost to Oregon on Friday.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Jeff Hosler's 50th win came on a picture-perfect night at DeMartin Stadium in front of 5,145 fans.

 • David Harns
Even during a three-game losing streak in a supposed rebuilding year, Charles Brantley and Jack Velling expect to win.

 • Jacob Cotsonika
The Michigan State Spartans hockey team kicked off this season with a road sweep of LSSU.

 • Jeremy Dewar
It was a tough opponent to be sure, but let's discuss the running game, the QB play, and more.

 • Matt Sheehan

Check out the PFF grades from Michigan State's lost to Oregon on Friday.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Jeff Hosler's 50th win came on a picture-perfect night at DeMartin Stadium in front of 5,145 fans.

 • David Harns
Even during a three-game losing streak in a supposed rebuilding year, Charles Brantley and Jack Velling expect to win.

 • Jacob Cotsonika
Published Oct 9, 2024
Michigan State men's basketball releases 2024-2025 TV schedule
Kevin Knight
Spartans Illustrated Staff

Michigan State men's basketball's schedule for the 2024-2025 season was released a few weeks ago in full, but fans can now pencil in start times and network coverage as of today.

Overall, MSU will play 31 total regular season games this year, along with a road exhibition matchup at Northern Michigan and a home exhibition contest against Ferris State all available on streaming or linear television.

Michigan State fans will see their team on up to nine different networks or streaming platforms this season.

Up to two regular season games will be exclusive to Big Ten Plus, the streaming platform of the Big Ten Network. Both of those games are in the month of November, though the matchup against Bowling Green may be carried on BTN.

Additionally, six MSU games will be exclusive to Peacock this season. Last season, the NBC-owned streaming platform had Michigan State's home matchup against Michigan among the five games it streamed involving the Spartans. While the rivalry matchup against the Wolverines won't be among those relegated to streaming only this year, both matchups against the new Los Angeles area conference members in late January will be among the six.

The full 2024-2025 Michigan State men's basketball schedule is below.

Michigan State Men's Basketball 2024-2025 Schedule
+State Farm Champions Classic, *Maui Jim Maui Invitational
DateOpponentLocationTime (ET)/TV

Sun. Oct. 13

at Northern MI (Exh)

Marquette, MI

1 pm/BTN

Tue. Oct. 29

Ferris State (Exh)

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

Mon. Nov. 4

Monmouth

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

Thur. Nov. 7

Niagra

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

Tue. Nov. 12

vs. Kansas+

Atlanta, GA

6:30 pm/ESPN

Sat. Nov. 16

Bowling Green

East Lansing, MI

TBD/BTN or B1G+

Tue. Nov. 19

Samford

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/Peacock

Tue. Nov. 25

vs. Colorado*

Lahaina, Maui, HI

5 pm/ESPN2

Wed. Nov. 26

vs. Memphis or UConn*

Lahaina, Maui, HI

3:30 or 6 pm/ESPN/2/U

Thur. Nov. 27

vs. Auburn/Iowa St/Dayton/or UNC*

Lahaina, Maui, HI

TBA/ESPN/2/U

Wed. Dec. 4

at Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

8:30/BTN

Thur. Dec. 7

Nebraska

East Lansing, MI

Noon/BTN

Tue. Dec. 17

vs. Oakland

Detroit, MI

TBD/TBD

Sat. Dec. 21

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

2 pm/FS1

Mon. Dec. 30

Western Michigan

East Lansing, MI

3 pm/BTN

Fri. Jan. 3

at Ohio State

Columbus, OH

8 pm/FOX

Thur. Jan. 9

Washington

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

Sun. Jan. 12

at Northwestern

Evanston, IL

Noon or 4:30 pm
FOX

Wed. Jan. 15

Penn State

East Lansing, MI

7:30 pm/BTN

Sun. Jan. 19

Illinois

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

Sat. Jan. 25

at Rutgers

Piscataway, NJ or New York, NY

1:30 pm/CBS

Tue. Jan. 28

Minnesota

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/Peacock

Sat. Feb. 1

at USC

Los Angeles, CA

4:30 pm/Peacock

Tue. Feb. 4

at UCLA

Los Angeles, CA

10 pm/Peacock

Sat. Feb. 8

Oregon

East Lansing, MI

Noon/FOX

Tue. Feb. 11

Indiana

East Lansing, MI

9 pm/Peacock

Sat. Feb. 15

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

8 pm/FOX

Tue. Feb. 18

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/Peacock

Fri. Feb. 21

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

8 pm/FOX

Wed. Feb. 26

at Maryland

College Park, MD

6:30 pm/BTN

Sun. March 2

Wisconsin

East Lansing, MI

1:30 pm/CBS

Thu. March 6

at Iowa

Iowa City, IA

8 pm/FS1

Sun. March 9

Michigan

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

March 12-16

Big Ten Tournament

Indianapolis, IN

Varies by day

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

