Michigan State men's basketball releases 2024-2025 TV schedule

Michigan State men's basketball's schedule for the 2024-2025 season was released a few weeks ago in full, but fans can now pencil in start times and network coverage as of today.
Overall, MSU will play 31 total regular season games this year, along with a road exhibition matchup at Northern Michigan and a home exhibition contest against Ferris State all available on streaming or linear television.
Michigan State fans will see their team on up to nine different networks or streaming platforms this season.
Up to two regular season games will be exclusive to Big Ten Plus, the streaming platform of the Big Ten Network. Both of those games are in the month of November, though the matchup against Bowling Green may be carried on BTN.
Additionally, six MSU games will be exclusive to Peacock this season. Last season, the NBC-owned streaming platform had Michigan State's home matchup against Michigan among the five games it streamed involving the Spartans. While the rivalry matchup against the Wolverines won't be among those relegated to streaming only this year, both matchups against the new Los Angeles area conference members in late January will be among the six.
The full 2024-2025 Michigan State men's basketball schedule is below.