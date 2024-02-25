Michigan State (17-10 overall, 9-7 in Big Ten play) is once again set to take its home floor as the Spartans welcome in Ohio State (15-12 overall, 5-11 in Big Ten play) on Sunday afternoon. This game will take place at 4 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast live on CBS. The Spartans are coming off of a home setback, losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes, while the Buckeyes most recently fell on the road to Minnesota. Both teams will be looking to bounce back and get in the win column.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Sr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” So.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Graduate Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Jr.), Coen Carr (6’5” Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" Fr.) 4 - Malik Hall (6’8” Graduate Sr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" Fr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” So.) Injured: Jeremy Fears Jr. (6'2" Fr.) Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 23 (NET), No. 15 (Kenpom), No. 16 (Barttorvik)

As mentioned, the Spartans suffered a disappointing in their last outing, as they dropped a home game to the Iowa by a final score of 78-71. Michigan State fell behind by 12 points at halftime and could not recover. Graduate senior forward Malik Hall had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while adding five assists, to lead three players in double figures. Meanwhile, graduate senior guard Tyson Walker scored 16 points and had four assists, and senior guard A.J. Hoggard added 15 points and four assists. The Spartans struggled mightily on the defensive end, where they were unable to get stops for a majority of the night. The slow start and the missed bunnies ended up dooming MSU, but the Spartans have a chance to get back on track and bounce back versus the Buckeyes on Sunday. If Michigan State drop this game against Ohio State, it will have some work to do down the stretch in order to make the NCAA Tournament. A loss to OSU would also negatively impact MSU's seeding in the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans need to take care of business this weekend.

Ohio State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Bruce Thornton (6'2" So.), Dale Bonner (6'2" Sr.) 2 - Roddy Gayle Jr. (6'4" So.), Scotty Middleton (6'6" Fr.) 3 - Jamison Battle (6'7" Sr.), Devin Royal (6'6" Fr.) 4 - Evan Mahaffey (6'6" So.) 5 - Felix Okpara (6'11" So.), Zed Key (6'8" Sr.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 67 (NET), No. 66 (Kenpom), No. 59 (Barttorvik)

Ohio State has had a roller coaster of a season. The Buckeyes have been up and down for most of the season, with big wins over Purdue and Alabama, but they have also struggled mightily versus lesser competition. The team simply has not been able to put things together on a consistent basis. Stuck toward the bottom of the Big Ten, the Buckeyes recently decided to move on from their previous head coach, Chris Holtmann, and are now moving toward the next era for Ohio State men's basketball. Though the Buckeyes have struggled mightily this season, they do have a good amount of talent. Bruce Thornton has been the battery in the back-court, paving the way in scoring (16.4 points per game), assists (4.3 per game) and steals (1.2 per game). His back-court mate, Roddy Gayle Jr., is one of the better two-way players in the Big Ten and is an electric athlete. In the front-court, Evan Mahaffey is a glue guy who does all the little things for this team. The X-Factor for the Buckeyes is senior transfer Jamison Battle. Battle is a mismatch for most small forwards in the Big Ten, and is a microwave scorer. He led the Buckeyes in scoring two weeks ago when they upset the No. 2-ranked Purdue Boilermakers. The Buckeyes might have not lived up to expectations so far this season, but they are still dangerous. Michigan State has to be focused on Sunday, and can't let a must-win game slip away at home.

Game Breakdown and Prediction

Though the Buckeyes are dangerous, they are one of the worst teams on the road in the country (they have not won a true road game in the 2023-2024 season). Partner that with a mediocre defense, and I think the Spartans are in a prime position to bounce back and defend their home-court, as they make their stretch run to March. The back-court matchup will be one to watch in this game and will surely play a factor in determining the outcome. Michigan State should have the advantage, though. Prediction: Michigan State 75, Ohio State 64