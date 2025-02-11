Michigan State Men's Basketball: Indiana Preview

Tom Izzo encourages Jase Richardson versus Oregon (Photo by Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Michigan State Spartans are back in the Breslin Center to take on the visiting Indiana Hoosiers. The Spartans are coming off an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Oregon Ducks, while the Indiana Hoosiers are coming off a home loss to the Michigan Wolverines. This game will take place at 9:00pm ET and will stream live on Peacock. The Spartans are in the heat of a Big Ten title race while the Hoosiers are fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives, so there is a lot on the line for both teams in this game.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr.)* 2 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.) 3 - Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.), Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.) 4 - Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" So.)*, Coen Carr (6’5” So.) 5 - Szymon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr., expected to redshirt) *missed last games with illnesses

After playing a first half that was forgettable at best, the Spartans were able to rally behind a career high 29 points from Jase Richardson in his first college start. With Jeremy Fears Jr. under the weather (as well as Xavier Booker), Jase Richardson had his opportunity and he took it head on leading the Spartans to victory.

Jaxon Kohler also was an integral piece as he played 31 minutes and had a double double in points and rebounds. The Spartans are a half game back in the Big Ten standings so every game means just a bit more when you are in a Big Ten title race. The Hoosiers may be a team that has vastly underachieved this season, but they are talented and capable.

Indiana: Depth Chart and State of the Team

1 - Myles Rice (6'3" So.), Trey Galloway (6'5" Sr.) 2 - Anthony Leal (6'5" Sr.), Bryson Tucker (6'7" Fr.) 3 - Mackenzie Mgbako (6'9" So.) 4 - Malik Reneau (6'9" Jr.), Luke Goode (6'7" Sr.) 5 - Oumar Ballo (7'0" Sr.)

The Indiana Hoosiers have had a very underwhelming season after an offseason that had a lot of promise with the pieces back from last season and the new portal additions. Things just have not clicked this season for the Hoosiers. This resulted in Coach Mike Woodson announcing that he will be stepping down after this season. The Hoosiers are now fighting for their tournament lives and looking to right the ship to finish out the season strong. The Hoosiers have lost five straight games but all the games have been by single digits and they have had chances to win every game. The talent is on this team they just can't seem to put it together all at once and turn that into victories. Mackenzie Mgbako is one of the best scorers in the Big Ten, Malik Reneau is a skilled big, and Oumar Ballo is a massive force down low. The Spartans must not take the Hoosiers lightly despite their record.

Game Prediction and Breakdown

The Spartans have been incredible at defending homecourt this year while on the other side the Hoosiers have been pretty bad away from home. After the lackadaisical first half in the last outing, I think Michigan State comes ready to play in this game. Transition offense will be key in this game. The Hoosiers are a team with size but they are more slow plotting, so if the Spartans get stops there will be many opportunities to run and get easy baskets.

Prediction: Michigan State 80, Indiana 64