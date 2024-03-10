After an emotional victory over Northwestern on senior day in East Lansing, Michigan State is back on the road for the Spartans' final game of the 2023-2024 regular season, as the team travels to Assembly Hall to take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday. The Spartans are coming off of a much-needed victory over the Wildcats, while the Hoosiers are currently on a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating Minnesota. Sunday's game between MSU and IU is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast live on CBS.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Sr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” So.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Graduate Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Jr.), Coen Carr (6’5” Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" Fr.) 4 - Malik Hall (6’8” Graduate Sr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" Fr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” So.) Injured: Jeremy Fears Jr. (6'2" Fr.) Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 23 (NET), No. 19 (Kenpom), No. 19 (Barttorvik)

As mentioned, Michigan State, snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 18-12 overall and 10-9 in the Big Ten with its victory over Northwestern. Graduate senior guard Tyson Walker hit two layups in the last three minutes, and sophomore guard Tre Holloman hit clutch free throws with nine seconds left, as the Michigan State's men's basketball team came back to beat the Wildcats. Walker scored 12 of his game-high 19 points in the second half, adding five rebounds and a team-high five assists. Walker also eclipsed the 2,000-point mark of his college career in this contest.Graduate senior forward Malik Hall scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds, while Holloman scored 12 points and had four rebounds off the bench. The Spartans picking up a road win over the Hoosiers in the final game of the 2023-2024 regular season would be great momentum heading into the Big Ten Tournament, and will of course determine where Michigan State is seeded in the conference tournament. A win in Bloomington would also help bolster MSU's NCAA Tournament resume.

Indiana: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Gabe Cupps (6'2" Fr.), Xavier Johnson (6'3" Sr.) 2 - Trey Galloway (6'5" Sr.), Anthony Leal (6'5" Sr.) 3 - Mackenzie Mgbako (6'8" Fr.) 4 - Malik Reneau (6'9" So.), Anthony Walker (6'8" Sr.) 5 - Kel'el Ware (7'0" So.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 94 (NET), No. 93 (Kenpom), No. 86 (Barttorvik)

It has been a rough season for the Indiana Hoosiers (17-13 overall, 9-10 in Big Ten play) and head coach Mike Woodson. But despite the record and negativity surrounding the program, the Hoosiers have somewhat turned things around as of late. The Hoosiers are coming into their senior day on a three-game winning streak, and hope to bring positive momentum into the conference tournament. In Indiana's last game, the aforementioned win over Minnesota, the Hoosiers were led by big man Kel'el Ware with 26 points and 11 rebounds in the road victory. Ware has had a very productive season in Bloomington, leading the Hoosiers in points (tied with 15.7 per game), blocks (1.9 per game) and rebounds (9.7 per game) Malik Reneau is another scorer on the inside. He is a 6-foot-9, 230-pound sophomore, adding another 15.7 points per game (tied with Ware for most on the team) and 6.0 rebounds per game. The Hoosiers' top shooter is Mackenzie Mgbako. He has made 46 3-pointers on the season and averages 12.1 points per game. Trey Galloway is their top scorer in the back-court, as the 6-foot-5 senior guard averages 10.8 points per game and leads the team with 4.8 assists per game as well. Assembly Hall is always a tough place to play, and despite the rough season for Indiana overall, fans can bet that the Hoosiers come ready to play on their senior day — especially with the current momentum the team has as of late.

Game Prediction and Breakdown

The Michigan State Spartans will be playing a desperate Indiana Hoosiers team in this one on Sunday. The Indiana front-court is one of the more dominant front-courts in the Big Ten, so the collective of centers for MSU will have to be ready to play in this game, especially on the defensive end. In the back-court, the Spartans must find a way to get their three-headed monster back to all clicking at the same time (Walker, A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins). Hall will also play a major factor in this game, as he will be a mismatch for most defenders on the Hoosiers. This game will be a battle, but I like the Spartans to get this win to officially solidify themselves into the NCAA Tournament (although, even with a loss, MSU should still make the tournament without issue), and to get a higher seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Prediction: Michigan State 74, Indiana 68