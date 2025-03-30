Locked On Spartans: Just 40 minutes away from MSU back in the Final Four

Can the Michigan State Spartans upset the Auburn Tigers in the NCAA Elite Eight?
Can the Michigan State Spartans upset the Auburn Tigers in the NCAA Elite Eight? Let's discuss.
Underdog? Favorite? It doesn't really matter at this point in the season, says Izzo.
MSU's freshman guard bounced back to help the Spartans advance to their first Elite Eight since 2019.
In a year that hasn't gone as planned on individual level, Jaden Akins has performed in critical moments.
Coen Carr continues to show his game is more than just high-flying highlight reels.
