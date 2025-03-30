Advertisement
Published Mar 30, 2025
Locked On Spartans: Just 40 minutes away from MSU back in the Final Four
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Can the Michigan State Spartans upset the Auburn Tigers in the NCAA Elite Eight?

Dive in with Spartans Illustrated contributors Matt Sheehan and David Klein to discuss Michigan State's chances against Auburn.

