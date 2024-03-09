In less than 48 hours, the 2023-24 Big Ten regular season will come to a close. In the meantime, there are still seven games left to play, which corresponds to 128 possible endings and 94 unique Big Ten Tournament brackets. For the Michigan State Spartans, the seeding scenarios are very straight forward. If the Spartans can win on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday afternoon, Michigan State will earn the No. 6 or No. 7 seed depending on the result of the Iowa/Illinois game that will be played later that evening. In this scenario, an Illinois victory would result in the No. 6 seed for the Spartans, while an Iowa victory would give the Green and White the No. 7 seed. If the Spartans cannot get the win in Bloomington, Michigan State drops to the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Based on the range of Michigan State's projected seeds, the first two opponents on Thursday and Friday have the largest impact on the relative difficulty of the Spartans' Big Ten Tournament path - and their success in the Big Ten Tournament will impact their NCAA seeding and placement. Despite the 128 possible outcomes, there are currently just 14 total combinations of second round and quarterfinals opponents that Michigan State can face. That number drops to 11 if we assume the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines will not win the first-round game on Wednesday. Let's take a closer look at each of those 11 scenarios below

No. 6 Seed Scenarios

As mentioned above, Michigan State will earn the Big Ten Tournament No. 6 seed if both Michigan State and Illinois win on Sunday. Table 1 below summarizes the full tournament bracket in these 32 scenarios.

Table 1: Big Ten Tournament Scenarios where Michigan State earns a No. 6 seed.