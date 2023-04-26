Rivals released its final edition of the Rivals150 rankings for the high school basketball class of 2023. With this being the last version that will be released for the class of 2023, we take a look at where each Michigan State men's basketball signee finds themselves in the final rankings. As a team, Michigan State ranks fourth in the 2023 recruiting class, behind only Kentucky, Duke, and Connecticut.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZmluYWwgUml2YWxzMTUwIGZvciAyMDIzIGhhcyByZWxlYXNl ZCwgYW5kIHRoZSBraW5nIHN0YXlzIGtpbmcsIGFzIFVTQyBzaWduZWUgSXNh aWFoIENvbGxpZXIgcmV0YWlucyB0aGUgdG9wIHNwb3QuIDxicj48YnI+TW9y ZSBoZXJlOjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qMmhZWWdSaWxSIj5odHRw czovL3QuY28vajJoWVlnUmlsUjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSb2IgQ2Fzc2lk eSAoQENhc3NpZHlfUm9iKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0Nhc3NpZHlfUm9iL3N0YXR1cy8xNjUxMjUwNzY0MjAxODMyNDUyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Xavier Booker, five-star power forward

Xavier Booker

Michigan State's highest-ranked signee is five-star Xavier Booker out of Indianapolis, Indiana (Cathedral High School). The 6-foot-10 versatile power forward comes in at No. 15 (previously No. 9) in the Rivals150 for the class of 2023. Booker has all the tools to be an NBA lottery pick, but he is still considered to be somewhat of a raw prospect at this point and will need to put the work in to reach his sky-high potential. Head coach Tom Izzo and his staff will be eager to get Booker on campus to unlock his full capabilities and help him reach his very high ceiling.

Coen Carr, forward, four-star

Coen Carr

Next up is the high-flying four-star and 6-foot-7 small/power forward Coen Carr. Carr comes in at No. 32 (previously No. 94) in the Rivals150 for the class of 2023. Based on his previous ranking, Carr is one of the highest risers in the rankings, moving up 62 spots, which is fitting for one of the most electric athletes in the class. Carr is one of the most violent dunkers in all of high school basketball and has a college basketball ready body right now. His high motor and athleticism, which will be a welcome addition next year in East Lansing. While he still has plenty of work to do in this area, Carr has become a better shooter as of late well.

Jeremy Fears Jr., point guard, four-star

Jeremy Fears (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Up next for the Michigan State signees is the four-star, 6-foot point guard out of Joliet, Illinois, Jeremy Fears Jr. Fears comes in at No. 36 (previously No. 26) in the Rivals150 for the class of 2023. Fears goes by "The Floor General" and the nickname is fitting. He is the point guard of the future for the Spartans and he has the chance to be the next great lead guard that comes through East Lansing.

Gehrig Normand, guard/wing, four-star

Gehrig Normand

Rounding out the 2023 class for the Spartans is four-star, 6-foot-6 shooting guard Gehrig Normand. Normand comes in at No. 81 (previously No. 51) on the Rivals150 for the class of 2023. Hampered by an injury for most of his senior year, Normand dropped quite a bit in the rankings, but a healthy Normand is a shooting guard with a knockdown stroke and some great athleticism to go along with it. Normand, a Texas native, is a strong piece to add with the rest of the 2023 class, and watching him on film you can see why some compare him to former Spartan player (and current assistant director of basketball operations) Matt McQuaid.