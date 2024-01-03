Michigan State fifth-year senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon announced on Wednesday that he will forgo his final year of college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Initially, Windmon entered the transfer portal on Dec. 11. As a redshirt senior, he was limited by a reported pectoral injury this past season, and played in just three games in 2023. He recorded 93 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps in 2023. He totaled 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack in the three contests he played in.

Windmon transferred to Michigan State from UNLV in 2022. He made an immediate impact for the Spartans as he earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week in both Week One and Week Two. In the 2022 season opener against Western Michigan, Windmon amassed seven tackles, four tackles for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble. In the second game of the season against Akron, Windmon recorded five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He started the first eight games of the 2022 season and played 455 defensive snaps. He had six starts at defensive end and two starts at linebacker for the Spartans that year. Windmon was suspended for the final four games of Michigan State’s season due to his role in the tunnel incident after the game at Michigan on Oct. 29, 2022. In total, Windmon recorded 49 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, six fumbles forced, one fumble recovery, three passes defended and an interception in 2022. The six forced fumbles led the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

In his two seasons at Michigan State, Windmon had combined for 64 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three passes defended, one fumble recovery and one interception. He played in 11 games as a Spartan. Prior to his time in East Lansing, Windmon had an incredibly productive career at UNLV. He posted 169 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four pass break-ups and three forced fumbles in 30 games for the Rebels. He earned second-team All-Mountain West honors in 2021 and honorable mention recognition in 2020. With his strong college career now behind him, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound Windmon will hope to catch on with an NFL team. Windmon is the only Michigan State player with eligibility left to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft thus far.