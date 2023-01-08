Michigan State suffered a sweep this weekend to Ohio State in Columbus. After a poor performance in the previous week’s Great Lakes Invitational, MSU was in need of something to change.

Instead, the slump went on, as Michigan State lost 3-1 on Friday night and 6-0 on Saturday.

On Friday, MSU goaltender Dylan St. Cyr battled with Jakub Dobeš. But St. Cyr allowed two goals to Dobeš’ lone one. It would be the only goal he allowed all weekend as MSU wasn’t able to score anything on Saturday.

Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale said Michigan State’s worst loss of the year was in Saturday’s game.

“We’re worried about ourselves right now,” Nightingale said. “We’ve gotta get back to playing our identity and it’ll start on Monday.”

The Spartans play Penn State next weekend at home.

“I thought that was our toughest weekend of the season so far,” Nightingale continued. “I thought the second half of the game we did a good job of sticking together and when things go sideways, it’s easy to point fingers and the reality is we need to get better. I need to do a better job coaching and we’ve gotta keep helping guys get better. So we’ve got a lot of room for growth, but I’ve liked that about our group because they believe in that and we’re gonna keep getting better.”