No. 12 Michigan State took a split with No. 6 Michigan this past weekend, winning the first game at home by a final score of 2-1 and then taking a 2-1 loss in the second game in Ann Arbor, Michigan. In the first game, both teams played evenly with goaltender Dylan St. Cyr stealing the show for Michigan State. In both games, MSU was able to limit Michigan to perimeter shots, allowing St. Cyr to see the puck and track it through traffic. After the series, ultimately ending the first half of the season, Michigan State is now in third place in the Big Ten with 20 points, behind both Minnesota and Penn State. Meanwhile, Michigan is in fifth place, tied with Notre Dame at 12 points. MSU’s next game is at the Great Lakes Invitational in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Game 1

Both teams were even on the first night at Munn Ice Arena. Each team was fighting for the puck in front of a sold out crowd at Munn Ice Arena. Michigan scored first when the puck landed on T.J. Hughes’ stick in the high slot. He turned around and fired it in the back of the net past St. Cyr to put Michigan in front 1-0. MSU wasn’t going away as the Spartans scored a short-handed goal. Defenseman Cole Krygier scored it on assists from Karsen Dorwart and Daniel Russell. In the second period, freshman Tiernan Shoudy broke the 1-1 tie as he dove in front of the net to direct a rebound past Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo. The star of the night, undoubtedly, was St. Cyr. Despite only making 22 saves and allowing a goal, he was spectacular due to the quality of saves. In one instance, he went post-to-post, diving to stop a one-timer on a power-play. In another, Michigan pressured MSU in its own end near the end of the second period, but to no avail.

Shoudy’s goal ended up being the game-winner as Michigan State won 2-1. MSU head coach Adam Nightingale is the first head coach at the program to defeat Michigan in his first game against them. “I think it’s important that we do our part in making it a rivalry,” Nightingale said. “The state of Michigan is a great hockey state and it’s important that both programs are going (well).”

Game 2

Michigan State fell 2-1 to Michigan on Saturday night at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor. MSU was stifled offensively as the Spartans were unable to get any bodies in front of the net to attack the rebounds that Portillo was giving up. Despite leading Michigan in shots, the result tells a different story as UM was able to create high-value scoring opportunities, where MSU wasn't. It wasn’t until there were only five seconds left in the game that MSU scored a goal. Dylan Duke opened the scoring with a power-play goal, Michigan’s first in six games. Luke Hughes fired it in from the point, where Duke was there to deflect the puck, sending it past St. Cyr and putting Michigan ahead 1-0. Michigan would score again in the second period when T.J. Hughes sent in a one-timer to add to the Wolverines’ lead. Duke screened St. Cyr again in the final frame, leading to a Michigan goal. However, Duke was in the crease, which led to a goaltender interference call and the goal didn’t stand. MSU’s lone goal came in the final seconds of the game with the extra attacker on the ice. Jagger Joshua was in front of the net when he batted a pass into the goal before taking a cross-check to the neck. “The guy didn’t really like me too much scoring so he decided to stick me in the throat,” Joshua said after the game. “It happens.”