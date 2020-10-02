We are two or three months late for what Steve Spurrier likes to call the “talking season,” but a July sense of Spartan football possibilities swept over me on the first day of October.

Hearing defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton and senior center Matt Allen talk about their satisfaction in the progress that’s been made and the direction they believe things are headed caused me to feel a little more bullish about Michigan State’s chances of fielding a solid-to-good football team in 2020.

I know, I know. It’s just talking season. We (media and public) haven’t seen any practices. We didn’t see a spring game. We don’t know who the quarterback is.

But in terms of foundational culture and fundamentals, I sense that credible coaches and players feel good about the progress. I’m buying it.

Why do I feel that way? Because Allen has five years in the program as frame of reference. When he says things are different, and he’s excited, it makes my ears perk up. He’s not a hype man.

As for Hazelton, we’re still getting to know him. There have been assistant coaches in the past that have maybe overstated and over-sold in certain areas. I’ve bought in and been bitten before. But in listening to Hazelton talk, it sounds like he feels he has good pieces to work with on defense, in terms of the physical hitting ability in the front seven, the footwork in the secondary, and the coach-ability of the players. He’s still just talking about the raw pieces. He hasn’t worked with them enough to see how well they’re going to run his schemes.

Hazelton clearly had an idea of what Michigan State defensive personnel would look like, and how they would listen and work. He hasn’t been disappointed.

Hazelton and Allen aren’t trying to convince us that Michigan State is going to be a force this year. They aren’t trying to sell tickets. Coaches and players are probably wise to curtail expectations. But these are football guys, and they couldn’t hide the fact that they’re excited about ball right now.