Michigan State Football: Player spotlight following bye week

The Spartans' 31-10 loss to Oregon in Eugene showed some holes on both sides of the ball that the Spartans will look to patch up before their homecoming game matchup versus Iowa on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium. Let's dive into the player spotlight ahead of the contest.

The bye week couldn't have came at a more appropriate time for Michigan State , having dropped three-straight games after a promising start to the 2024 season.

Game ball from Week Six: Defensive back Malik Spencer

Spencer posted his highest grade of the season vs. Oregon last Saturday, according to Pro Football Focus (70.5). His acrobatic interception of Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel's throw in the first quarter certainly boosted that, but it’s a good sign for the Spartans if Spencer can start to show more playmaking down the stretch of the season.

Michigan State’s defensive backs gave up big plays in the open field versus the Ducks, but secured two red zone interceptions in the first half that halted their momentum (Spencer and cornerback Charles Brantley). The defense has created issues against its most stellar competition this year, despite final scores in those games. If Spencer and the rest of the defensive unit can continue to create more turnovers, it will help an offense that is still finding their footing.

Two Michigan State players to watch versus Iowa

Linebacker Jordan Turner: Containing Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson is priority number one for the Spartans heading into Saturday night against the Hawkeyes. When the junior tailback is going, so do the Hawkeyes, and that was evident in Iowa's 40-16 thumping of Washington this past Saturday. Johnson — who ranks second in the country in rushing with 937 yards — finished with 188 total yards and three touchdowns versus the Huskies.

Turner has been the most disruptive defensive player for the Spartans this year, specifically in the run game. He leads MSU with 37 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. Obviously, the defensive line will need to play a pivotal role in stopping the run as well, but expect Turner to be the one who sets the tone. It will be the matchup of the night, as MSU will try to force Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara to beat them. Turner and the other MSU defenders will have their hands full.

Wide receiver Nick Marsh: Iowa’s pass defense this season hasn’t been as good as in past years, currently allowing 219.7 passing yards per game and ranking just 13th in the Big Ten, and MSU will be seeking big plays through the air. The Spartans' offensive line struggles have hindered their run offense and forced quarterback Aidan Chiles to pass more often, which shouldn’t change too much this week.

After missing some time due to injury, Marsh was at full strength versus Oregon and led the team in receiving yards. Although 44 of his 58 yards in the game came on one catch, it was exciting to see an explosive play from the true freshman who clearly has the talent to be the top threat on the team. I expect Chiles to be looking Marsh's way early and often. Of course for the Spartans, the important thing is not turning the football over, which has been an issue all season long.