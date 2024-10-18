Michigan State Football: Player spotlight following bye week

in other news
MSU Uniforms: It's a Green Out Homecoming vs Iowa
To me, the all-green combo has always meant business.
Red Cedar Radar: Iowa versus Michigan State Week 8 Football Preview
Sydney and Adam Jacobi, publisher and co-owner of Hawkeye Beacon, preview MSU's matchup against Iowa.
Locked On Spartans: Reasons for hope for MSU vs. Iowa on Saturday
Michigan State football is set for a big homecoming showdown as underdogs to Iowa, but where do the Spartans have hope?
Saturday's game represents 'whole new season' for Aidan Chiles, MSU offense
Aidan Chiles: "We talked about winning the bye week, I felt like we won the bye week.”
3-2-1 Preview vs. Iowa: 3 things we want to see, 2 key stats, 1 best bet
Three things we want to see, two key stats and one best for Michigan State's homecoming game versus Iowa.
The bye week couldn't have came at a more appropriate time for Michigan State, having dropped three-straight games after a promising start to the 2024 season.
The Spartans' 31-10 loss to Oregon in Eugene showed some holes on both sides of the ball that the Spartans will look to patch up before their homecoming game matchup versus Iowa on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium. Let's dive into the player spotlight ahead of the contest.
Game ball from Week Six: Defensive back Malik Spencer
Spencer posted his highest grade of the season vs. Oregon last Saturday, according to Pro Football Focus (70.5). His acrobatic interception of Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel's throw in the first quarter certainly boosted that, but it’s a good sign for the Spartans if Spencer can start to show more playmaking down the stretch of the season.
Michigan State’s defensive backs gave up big plays in the open field versus the Ducks, but secured two red zone interceptions in the first half that halted their momentum (Spencer and cornerback Charles Brantley). The defense has created issues against its most stellar competition this year, despite final scores in those games. If Spencer and the rest of the defensive unit can continue to create more turnovers, it will help an offense that is still finding their footing.
Two Michigan State players to watch versus Iowa
Linebacker Jordan Turner: Containing Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson is priority number one for the Spartans heading into Saturday night against the Hawkeyes. When the junior tailback is going, so do the Hawkeyes, and that was evident in Iowa's 40-16 thumping of Washington this past Saturday. Johnson — who ranks second in the country in rushing with 937 yards — finished with 188 total yards and three touchdowns versus the Huskies.
Turner has been the most disruptive defensive player for the Spartans this year, specifically in the run game. He leads MSU with 37 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. Obviously, the defensive line will need to play a pivotal role in stopping the run as well, but expect Turner to be the one who sets the tone. It will be the matchup of the night, as MSU will try to force Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara to beat them. Turner and the other MSU defenders will have their hands full.
Wide receiver Nick Marsh: Iowa’s pass defense this season hasn’t been as good as in past years, currently allowing 219.7 passing yards per game and ranking just 13th in the Big Ten, and MSU will be seeking big plays through the air. The Spartans' offensive line struggles have hindered their run offense and forced quarterback Aidan Chiles to pass more often, which shouldn’t change too much this week.
After missing some time due to injury, Marsh was at full strength versus Oregon and led the team in receiving yards. Although 44 of his 58 yards in the game came on one catch, it was exciting to see an explosive play from the true freshman who clearly has the talent to be the top threat on the team. I expect Chiles to be looking Marsh's way early and often. Of course for the Spartans, the important thing is not turning the football over, which has been an issue all season long.
Senior spotlight - Defensive back Angelo Grose
Grose represents one of the few Mark Dantonio recruits that stayed the course in East Lansing and has been a steady contributor on defense since his arrival. In the COVID shortened 2020 season, the Ohio native played in all seven games, including four starts at nickel back. In the Spartans' 11-win campaign in 2021, Grose led the team with 1,005 snaps on defense and ranked fourth on the team and 21st in the Big Ten with 83 tackles, including 2.5 for losses.
Over the last two seasons, Grose continued to be a key part on the back end of the defenses he’s played on. Durability may be his biggest strength, seeing action on more than 2,500 snaps on defense during his Spartan career and accumulating 231 career tackles. With that said, he was limited in the previous game against Oregon, but still played, and the bye week gave his body time to heal coming into Saturday's game versus Iowa.
The defenses Grose contributed to had its fair share of struggles, especially in the passing game, through coaching changes and questionable schemes. As a redshirt senior this season, he’s had the opportunity to finally be a part of a cohesive unit under defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi, secondary coach Blue Adams and cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin that's been the real strength of the team. The Spartans will miss his versatility and reliability beyond this year, but Grose has time to still add to his already impressive career.
Fun fact: Grose was runner up for Mr. Football in Ohio as a high school senior
