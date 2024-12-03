Michigan State Football has six players named to All-Big Ten honors

Michigan State players take the field against Indiana; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich, Nov. 2, 2024. (Photo by Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

Michigan State football announced that six players have earned All-Big Ten honors for the 2024 season. Sixth-year graduate senior kicker Jonathan Kim, redshirt sophomore punter Ryan Eckley, sixth-year graduate senior defensive lineman Khris Bogle, redshirt junior defensive back Charles Brantley, fifth-year graduate offensive lineman Luke Newman, and fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Turner rounded out the list MSU players receiving honors this season.

Jonathan Kim

Michigan State's Jonathan Kim kicks a field goal against Iowa during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Kim earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors as voted on by both coaches and media. During the season, Kim finished tied for second in the Big Ten with 19 field goals, a record tying him for eighth most in a single season at MSU. He was also second in the B1G in field goal percentage (.905). Kim also set a school record with six field goals in the Spartans 32-20 win over Iowa, setting a Big Ten modern-day record in the process as well. He was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist this season and marks his second-straight season earning All-Big Ten honors, having garnered Honorable Mention in 2023.

Ryan Eckley

Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley (96) punts against Michigan during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Photo by © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Eckley also earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors as voted by the coaches and garnered Third-Team All-Big Ten honors from the media. The sophomore punter ranked second in the Big Ten in punting average at 47.9 yards per punt. That average was good enough for tying fourth-most in the FBS had Eckley also met the required minimum per game (his 3.6 fell short). Eckley’s punting average ties him for the fourth most in school history alongside Brandon Fields in the 2004 season.

Jordan Turner

Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Turner (7) recovers the fumble during the second quarter the NCAA football game against Ohio State University at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Photo by © Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Turner was an honorable mention by the Big Ten Conference’s coaches and media. Turner led the Spartans in tackles with 66 on the season and ranked second in sacks with three. Turner also ranked fourth among Big Ten linebackers in tackles for loss with a career-high 10.5 on the season.

Charles Brantley

Michigan State Spartans defensive back Charles Brantley intercepts a pass intended for Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Photo by © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Brantley was named an honorable mention by the coaches and media. Despite suffering a season-ending injury on Nov. 2 against Indiana, Brantley led the team in interceptions with three and pass breakups with seven. Brantley also recorded 27 tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss. The highlight of Brantley’s season came on Sept. 14 against Prairie View A&M when he set a school record for the longest defensive play in school history with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Khris Bogle

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) scrambles, under pressure from Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Khris Bogle (2) during the third quarter at Spartan Stadium; Nov 22, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by © Dale Young-Imagn Images)

An honorable mention by the media, Bogle led the Spartans in sacks this season with four, which tied a career-high for the graduate defensive lineman. Bogle also ranked second on the team with a career-high 7.5 tackles for loss and he collected 37 total tackles. He also led the team with 16 total quarterback pressures. In his six-year career at Florida and MSU, Bogle collected 131 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks.

Luke Newman

From left, Michigan State's Dallas Fincher, Tanner Miller, and Luke Newman (70) block for Aidan Chiles during the game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)