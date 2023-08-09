With fall camp having officially started across the country ahead of the 2023 college football season, Rivals has released its Comprehensive Team Rankings for the cycle and Michigan State is near the top of the Big Ten Conference. The Spartans finished the 2023 recruiting cycle with the fourth best combined class in the conference and the 29th best in the country. Overall, MSU finished with an average 3.12 ranking and 2,336 points. With the age of the transfer portal, the comprehensive team rankings incorporates how a program navigates both high school and transfer recruiting. Rivals has created an individual ranking for each of high school recruiting and transfer portal recruiting, but combines those two separate categories for an overall picture of the recruiting landscape at each school as well.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5OIUmFua2luZ3Pwn5OJPGJyPjxicj5Ub2RheSwgd2UgTEFVTkNI IENvbXByZWhlbnNpdmUgVGVhbSBSYW5raW5nczxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A YWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4sIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Uml2YWxzRGF2ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Acml2YWxzZGF2ZTwv YT4gYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzRnJp ZWRtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHJpdmFsc2ZyaWVkbWFuPC9h PiBicmVhayBkb3duIHRoZSByYW5raW5ncywgd2hpY2ggdGFrZSBpbnRvIGNv bnNpZGVyYXRpb24gUmVjcnVpdGluZyBUZWFtIFJhbmtpbmdzIEFORCBUcmFu c2ZlciBUZWFtIFJhbmtpbmdz8J+RhzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93 QnFDam5Wdks1Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vd0JxQ2puVnZLNTwvYT48YnI+PGJy Pkdvcm5leSYjMzk7cyB0aG91Z2h0c/CfkYfigKYgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzhYcFAzOHBROUQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84WHBQMzhwUTlE PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2ODg5NDI2MTIwODA4 ODU3NjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDgsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Michigan State will kick off the 2023 campaign in just three weeks when Central Michigan visits Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time and the game will be broadcast on FS1.