With the 2024 football season fast approaching, Michigan State had its first practice of fall camp on Tuesday.

There is optimism and excitement surrounding the Spartan football program under the helm of first-year head coach Jonathan Smith.

Sixth-year senior defensive tackle Maverick Hansen is one of the leaders and most experienced players returning for the 2024 season. Hansen decided to return for a sixth year in East Lansing when Smith expressed interest in keeping him.

“I didn’t have to transfer," Hansen said. "He (Smith) was interested in keeping me. I want to stay at my alma mater and give everything I have this one last year. I think we got the best staff in position and we’re going to take the right step forward."