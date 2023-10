Michigan State is coming off of its bye week as the Spartans will battle Rutgers on Saturday. After this coming weekend's game, MSU will be halfway through its 2023 regular season.

Ahead of Michigan State’s Week Seven clash at Rutgers, defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton touched on a variety of topics on Tuesday, including what he has liked so far this season from his defense.

“The team has grit, man,” Hazelton said. “The guys on that (defensive) side … they just want to go out there and play football and that’s been great.”

Communication was also something Hazelton mentioned. He noted that it has been “way cleaner” this season even without former MSU safety/team leader Xavier Henderson on the field and with notable injuries to defensive backs Armorion Smith, Chuck Brantley and Jaden Mangham.