Michigan State and Purdue baseball will open a three-game series on Friday in East Lansing at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time on the Big Ten Network.

The Spartans and Boilermakers open up Big Ten Conference play on Friday at McLane Stadium with both teams coming in on two different streaks. Michigan State will look to continue its current six-game winning streak, while Purdue will look to stop its three-game losing streak.

Michigan State is coming off an 8-3 win on Wednesday in a midweek battle against in-state opponent Western Michigan, while Purdue will be looking to bounce back after dropping its midweek game against Illinois-Chicago, 6-4.

Both Michigan State and Purdue enter this weekend series with electric offenses, led by a few outstanding hitters. The Spartans are led by junior infielder Brock Vradenburg, who has a whopping .455 batting average and an OPS of 1.302, while also hitting six home runs.

Purdue's Evan Albrecht leads the Boilermakers' attack with an outstanding batting average of .424 and an OPS of 1.019. Vradenburg and Albrecht are both in the top-four in batting average in the Big Ten coming into this weekend.

Two hitters who also should not be slept on in this series are infielders Trent Farquhar (MSU) and Paul Toetz (Purdue). Farquhar has registered a .418 batting average for Michigan State with a 1.046 OPS, which would be the statistics for the top hitter on many teams in the nation. Purdue's Toetz has cashed in eight home runs, while posting a .371 batting average and a team-leading 1.263 OPS.

Both pitching staff's leave a bit to be desired coming into this series, with Michigan State posting a team ERA of 6.21 and Purdue has posting an ERA of 4.84. One pitcher to look out for is Purdue's junior right-handed starter, Kyle Iwinski.

Iwinski has posted a 2.01 ERA with an opponent's batting average of .190. Iwinski pitched a one-hit shutout against Akron on March 4, earning himself the Big Ten's Pitcher of the Week award. Keep an eye on Iwinski's battles with Vradenburg and Farquhar as a potential key matchup during this weekend's series.

Saturday's game is set for 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time, while first pitch on Sunday will be at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time.