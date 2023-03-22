The Michigan State baseball team plays its home opener at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Spartans and Broncos will clash Wednesday at McLane Stadium for their first of two contests this season. The second game will be a trip to Kalamazoo on March 29 to complete a two-game home-and-home set between the two schools this season. Michigan State comes into the game on Wednesday with a record of 10-7, and is currently riding a five-game winning streak.

Western Michigan enters the contest with a record of 5-12 overall, and is on a two-game losing streak. It was a tough opener for the 2023 Broncos, facing No. 1-ranked LSU during the opening weekend for a three-game set. WMU was ultimately swept against the Tigers.

Conference play has not been kind to the Broncos either, losing their first two series in the MAC against Ball State and Eastern Michigan, while being run-ruled by each team. Western Michigan is batting .259 as a team with 16 home runs in 17 games.

The bright spot in the Bronco offense has been junior outfielder Will Morrison. Morrison is batting .424, which is third overall in the MAC and has an OPS of 1.039. Morrison has been a consistent bat for the Broncos, and they will need him to create some magic to compete with a red-hot Spartan team on Wednesday.