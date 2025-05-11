Three Predictions: Michigan State, Nebraska, Illinois

Kayd Coffman

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has predictions on Michigan State keeping a critical commit in the fold, a big season ahead for a certain Big Ten quarterback and Illinois getting early help from a key 2025 signee.

KAYD COFFMAN STICKS WITH MICHIGAN STATE

There haven’t been many quarterbacks around the country that have had as strong of an offseason as Kayd Coffman. The Michigan State commit was very close to receiving an automatic invite to the Elite11 Finals with a strong performance at regional camp. He followed that up with an MVP performance at the UA Next Camp in Ohio. He continues to draw interest from other programs. Ohio State has been pursuing him but recently Colorado put down an offer for him. Still, I’m predicting that the Michigan native sticks with the Spartans and signs with coach Jonathan Smith in December.

DYLAN RAIOLA HAS A BREAKOUT SEASON FOR NEBRASKA

Dylan Raiola (Photo by © Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

During the 2024 season Nebraska accomplished its overall team goal: make a bowl game. Now is the time for the Huskers to make the next step as a program under coach Matt Rhule. If that step happens it’ll be in part because former five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola took a leap. Raiola had a solid freshman year throwing for 2,819 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. I’m expecting Raiola to eclipse 3,000 yards passing with at least 25 touchdown passes in 2025. The team has a host of new weapons for him to throw to. There were a couple nice portal additions along the offensive line too. The coaching staff has also been upgraded to help. This should be a big year for Raiola and the Huskers.

BRAYDEN TRIMBLE CATCHES 30-PLUS PASSES AS A FRESHMAN

Brayden Trimble (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)