Michigan State and Ball State will face off Sunday at 9 a.m. eastern time at Shipyard Park in Charleston, South Carolina. Ball State comes in with a 2-1 record, while the Spartans will enter play on Sunday with a 1-2 record.

Saturday was a tough day for the Spartans as they went 0-2 and were shutout in game two, which only happened once last season in May against nationally ranked Iowa.

As for Ball State, they went 1-1 on Saturday with a loss to Iowa but responded in game two and defeated Merrimack. Ball State's pitching has been excellent this weekend, as they have given up just three runs per game. While Ball State's pitching has been great thus far, Michael Hallquist and Hunter Dobbins are both batting .400 so far with three extra-base hits. The rest of the Ball State offense will look to pick up the slack as they are only averaging three runs per game.

Michigan State is led offensively so far by outfielder Jake Dresselhouse, as he enters Sunday's contest with a cool .364 average. Dresselhouse has also dipped into his power with a home run and two RBI. Expect both teams to find some offense as both teams are using the backend of their starting rotations.