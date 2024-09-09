Advertisement
Published Sep 9, 2024
Locked On Spartans: Jonathan Kim joins to talk his game-winning kick
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Michigan State football's game-winner against Maryland was a no-doubter from Jonathan Kim, but how was he able to stay calm during his first game-winning attempt?

From faith to teammates, we talk about the mindset going into the big moment and what this could mean for MSU moving forward.

Plus, more bad news on the injury front hit MSU as Kristian Phillips and Chance Rucker are out long term. Plus, Nick Marsh wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week and how are we feeling about those future Oregon, Iowa and Michigan games?

