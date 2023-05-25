Michigan State recently clinched its first Big Ten Tournament bid since 2018, and the Spartans' first opponent in the double-elimination conference event was Maryland, which is the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 Big Ten Tournament.
On Tuesday, the Spartans started Nick Powers on the mound against the top-seeded Terrapins and their starter, Kyle McCoy. The Spartans advanced to the Big Tournament after defeating Indiana on the second to final day of the regular season and were looking to shock in Omaha, Nebraska by defeating Maryland.
Mitch Jebb put the Spartans on top in the top of the first inning with an RBI-ground ball. The Terps would answer with a pair of their own runs in the bottom-half of the first inning to take a 2-1 lead after an exciting first inning.
Both pitching staff’s were excellent Tuesday evening, as neither staff gave up more than three earned runs and no more than seven hits. Powers went 7.1 innings, scattering five hits and giving up just three earned runs. The Maryland effort was the bullpen, as the Terps' pen totaled five total arms and gave up just two earned runs in the contest.
Michigan State star Brock Vradenburg couldn’t be held down for long, as he would tie the game up at two runs apiece in the top of the seventh inning with an RBI-single. The Terrapins responded in the eighth inning with an RBI-double off the bat of leadoff man Luke Shliger.
Those would be the last runs of the day, as Maryland defeated Michigan State by a final score 3-2 in game one of the Big Ten Tournament for MSU.
Maryland advanced to the winners' bracket with the victory and now the Spartans will have to fight out of the losers' bracket if they want their season to continue.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Game two of Michigan State’s Big Tournament was in the second round of the losers' bracket against Rutgers on Thursday.
In the second-round elimination game, Michigan State sent Andrew Carson to the mound against Rutgers’ Drew Conover.
Jebb started to the scoring against Rutgers, as his groundout scored Vradenburg to give Michigan State a 1-0 lead after the first inning. Carson’s first earned run came in the second inning, when Jordan Sweeney hit an RBI-single into left field to notch the score up at one run each.
The Spartans added two to their total in the fourth and fifth innings, but the Scarlet Knights would add three runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-3 lead against Michigan State, threatening to end MSU's season.
In the sixth inning, Greg Ziegler would tie the game up with an RBI-single to square the game up at 4-4.
From that point on, it was all Spartans. Michigan State would score two more in the eighth inning and closer Wyatt Rush would finish off a 4.2-inning masterpiece to give Michigan State the 6-4 win on Thursday and advance to the next round of the Big Ten Tournament .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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Discuss this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.