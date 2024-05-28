Michigan State baseball recently announced the winners of its team awards for the 2024 season.

The awards were voted on by the players on MSU’s team, except the Offensive Player of the Year award, which is based on statistical data during the season.

Senior outfielder Jack Frank was awarded the John Kobs Most Valuable Player Award and the Kirk Gibson Co-Offensive Player of the Year Award, which marked the sixth straight season that the same player won both awards.

Frank earned First Team All-Big Ten honors and was named to the 64Analytics All-American Right Fielder list. Frank led the Spartans this season with 55 runs scored, 80 hits, and nine home runs. He also led the Spartans with a .383 batting average and a .467 on-base percentage.

Frank ends his Spartan career tied for second in doubles with 48, third in runs with 155, fifth in stolen bases with 52, and tied for seventh in home runs, recording 26 during his career at MSU.

Senior outfielder Greg Ziegler was also awarded the Kirk Gibson Player of the Year Award. Ziegler was also awarded the Steve Garvey Most Improved Player Award.