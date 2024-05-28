Advertisement
Michigan State Baseball announces postseason team awards

Jack Frank earned First Team All-Big Ten this season.
Jack Frank earned First Team All-Big Ten this season. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Caden Handwork • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer

Michigan State baseball recently announced the winners of its team awards for the 2024 season.

The awards were voted on by the players on MSU’s team, except the Offensive Player of the Year award, which is based on statistical data during the season.

Senior outfielder Jack Frank was awarded the John Kobs Most Valuable Player Award and the Kirk Gibson Co-Offensive Player of the Year Award, which marked the sixth straight season that the same player won both awards.

Frank earned First Team All-Big Ten honors and was named to the 64Analytics All-American Right Fielder list. Frank led the Spartans this season with 55 runs scored, 80 hits, and nine home runs. He also led the Spartans with a .383 batting average and a .467 on-base percentage.

Frank ends his Spartan career tied for second in doubles with 48, third in runs with 155, fifth in stolen bases with 52, and tied for seventh in home runs, recording 26 during his career at MSU.

Senior outfielder Greg Ziegler was also awarded the Kirk Gibson Player of the Year Award. Ziegler was also awarded the Steve Garvey Most Improved Player Award.

Ziegler finished the season with 31 RBIs, including 24 in Big Ten games, which ranked 14th in the conference. Ziegler also recorded 10 stolen bases during the season and was tied for fifth in the conference in that category. He also finished the season on an 11-game hitting streak.

A pair of Spartan pitchers also were awarded with team honors. Sophomore pitcher Joesph Dzierwa earned the Robin Roberts Most Valuable Pitcher Award and junior pitcher Dominic Pianto won the Craig Hendricks Spartan Spirit Award.

Dzierwa ranked second in the Big Ten in both innings pitched, with 84, and in strikeouts, with 91 in the season. Dzierwa made it in the record books this season as his 91 strikeouts are No. 8 on MSU’s single-season top 10 strikeouts list and were the most by any Spartan pitcher since Dakota Mekkes recorded 96 in 2016.

Pianto appeared on the mound eight times this season, recording seven strikeouts in eight innings pitched.

Senior outfielder Dillon Kark received the Danny Litwhiler Defensive Player of the Year Award and the Jerry Sutton Student Athlete Award.

Kark was also awarded the Scholar-Athlete Award at the Spartan Academic Excellence Gala for the highest GPA on the team. He led the Spartans this season in RBIs with 42 and was second on the team in hits with 71.

The Spartans finished the 2024 season with a 24-27 overall record and an 11-13 record in the Big Ten, missing the Big Ten Tournament by one game.

