Health Baldwin of Michigan State Track and Field is set to compete for Team USA in the decathlon in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Baldwin won the decathlon at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon, to qualify for this summer's games.

Paige McCririe, an athletic trainer at MSU who works with track and field athletes has set up a GoFundMe where she hopes to raise $3,500 to travel to the Olympics in Paris with Baldwin as his Athletic Trainer.

“Watching him grow and seeing his unwavering dedication has been nothing short of inspiring,” said McCririe on her GoFundMe page. “As an Athletic Trainer, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the countless hours of training, the setbacks overcome, and the milestones surpassed. It’s truly been a journey filled with hard work, determination, and many moments of triumph.”

For McCrire, the Olympics represent a once-in-a-lifetime experience and she is determined to be with Baldwin to provide guidance, support, and ensure that he performs at his best.

Every Olympics, Team USA has its own Athletic Trainers that they send. In addition, Team USA also sends Physical Therapists, Massage Therapists, Chiropractors, and general practitioners.

During the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, U.S. Track and Field sent 13 medical personnel as part of their coaching staff.

The men’s decathlon at the 2024 Olympics in Paris is set to take place on August 2-3 at the Stade de France.

To donate to McCrire's GoFundMe page, click here.