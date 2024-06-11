Michigan State 2025 QB commit Leo Hannan talks 'amazing' official visit
Michigan State brought in seven class of 2025 official visitors this past weekend, including four current commits at the time. One of those currently committed players who returned to East Lansing was three-star quarterback Leo Hannan.
Hannan, who currently attends Servite High School in Anaheim, California, was the first prospect to commit to the Spartans' 2025 class. He announced his pledge to MSU on April 22.
Following this past weekend, Michigan State's 2025 group grew to seven current commitments, as three-star offensive lineman and fellow California native Drew Nichols became the most recent pledge to the Green and White.
Spartans Illustrated caught up with Hannan after his trip to mid-Michigan to get his thoughts on the experience.
The most recent trip to East Lansing for Hannan — who also took an unofficial visit to Michigan State in February — allowed him to get much more acquainted with the school and area. He was able to check out different parts of campus, learn more about the academic side of the school, become more familiar with the living spaces and football facilities, and connect with current players and fellow recruits.
"I got to see everything on campus — the dorms, classrooms and all the football facilities — and it was all really amazing," Hannan said about the official visit. "It was also really cool to see the hosts and hang out with them and see how it’s like off the field. My favorite part was probably hanging out with the other recruits and the hosts."
