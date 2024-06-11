Michigan State brought in seven class of 2025 official visitors this past weekend, including four current commits at the time. One of those currently committed players who returned to East Lansing was three-star quarterback Leo Hannan.

Hannan, who currently attends Servite High School in Anaheim, California, was the first prospect to commit to the Spartans' 2025 class. He announced his pledge to MSU on April 22.

Following this past weekend, Michigan State's 2025 group grew to seven current commitments, as three-star offensive lineman and fellow California native Drew Nichols became the most recent pledge to the Green and White.

Spartans Illustrated caught up with Hannan after his trip to mid-Michigan to get his thoughts on the experience.