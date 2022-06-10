McDonald-Kelley brings strong mid-major record as MSU's new softball coach

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State hired one of the hottest, young mid-major softball head coaches in the country on Friday when the Spartans tabbed Sharonda McDonald-Kelley to be the program’s new leader.

McDonald-Kelley coached Campbell University to Big South Conference tournament and regular season titles in each of the past two seasons, enabling the Camels to advance to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and 2022 with a combined record of 50-19.

In addition to success as a head coach at the mid-major level, she also boasts experience and success as an assistant coach at the Power Five level.

McDonald-Kelley, who was a four-time All-Big 12 selection as a player at Texas A&M from 2004-07, went 101-81 in four seasons at Campbell.

"She's experienced great success as both a coach and a student-athlete, and has a plan to help Spartan softball achieve similar results,” said Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller. “She is a teacher of the game, with a proven track record of skill development, helping student-athletes maximize their potential as she did during her record-breaking college career. She has a wealth of experience at several successful major Division 1 programs. And with her demonstrated success of back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances as head coach at Campbell, she's proven she has the ability to successfully implement her approach in a short period of time."

McDonald-Kelley took over a Campbell University program, in Buies Creek, N.C., rallied the Camels program which had gone 114-114 in the previous four seasons under former head coach Todd Bradley. Bradley resigned in 2018 after being head coach at Campbell for four years without a tournament appearance.

Campbell became the class of the Big South Conference in the past two seasons.

"I want to thank God for this incredible opportunity," McDonald-Kelley said. "I would also like to thank Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller for the opportunity to lead the Michigan State softball program. The vision for the softball program and the investment into that vision was clear to me from the beginning. I could feel the pride ingrained in the culture of Michigan State athletics and know I will have the full support of the administration. Core values and family are very important to me. My family and I are excited to embrace the Spartan culture and become part of the community."

McDonald-Kelley, a native of Houston, replaces Jacquie Joseph, who served as head coach at Michigan State for 29 years.

"I have a lot of respect for Jacquie Joseph, for the foundation she's built at Michigan State and for the ambassador she's been for softball, the Big Ten and the Michigan State program," McDonald-Kelley said. "I am looking forward to building upon the foundation she laid and will continue to push the program forward. I am truly honored and excited for this opportunity. We can build something really special here and I fully expect this team to be competing for conference championships. I am ready to get to work and put a great product on the field."

Prior to Campbell, McDonald-Kelley spent the first 10 years of her coaching career as an assistant coach at Ohio State, Florida, Texas Tech, LSU, Ohio and Texas Southern. McDonald-Kelley also served as head coach of the Chicago Bandits in the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) League in 2017.

During her lone season at Ohio State in 2018, McDonald-Kelley helped the Top 25-ranked Buckeyes to a 36-16 record along with a trip to NCAA Regionals.

As a player, McDonald-Kelley compiled a .338 career batting average at Texas A&M.

Her 73 consecutive stolen bases during her tenure at Texas A&M still stands today as an NCAA record, and she led the Aggies to the Women's College World Series as a senior for the first time in 20 years.

Last November, McDonald-Kelley signed a seven-player recruiting class which she said was her “most athletic and dynamic class we have signed during my time here at Campbell.” That class included players from six states: South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Texas, Georgia and North Carolina.

McDonald-Kelley is married to Mike Kelley and the couple has one daughter, Kyler.

This season, Campbell went 21-6 in the Big South Conference, finishing in a three-way tie for the regular season title with Longwood and South Carolina Upstate. In the conference championships, Campbell went 3-1 against those teams, defeating Longwood 5-2 and USC Upstate 6-1, before losing to Longwood, 3-2, and then defeating Longwood in the title game, 8-4.

Campbell lost to No. 11 Tennessee (9-1) and Ohio State (10-0) in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

In 2021, Campbell won the Big South regular season title with a 15-3 record, and defeated USC Upstate 5-2 in the final game of the conference tournament. In the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Campbell lost to No. 5 Oklahoma State (10-0), defeated Boston University (7-1), and was eliminated by Mississippi State (12-0).