Michigan State has gained another player through the transfer portal as former Massachusetts linebacker Aaron Alexander announced his commitment to the Spartans on Tuesday.

Alexander, listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, saw action in three games for UMass as a true freshman in 2022. He did not record any statistics.

Alexander is a Belleville, Michigan native. He was a three-star prospect out of Belleville High School in the 2022 class and was initially committed to the Michigan Wolverines from June 2021 to December 2021.

In addition to Michigan and UMass, Alexander also had scholarship offers from Marshall and Eastern Illinois coming out of high school.