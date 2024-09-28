Mark Dantonio’s name is going up in the Spartan Stadium Ring of Fame during Saturday’s game. On Friday evening, there was an event packed full of former players and assistants — and anyone that could make it that had a hand in Michigan State’s success — during his tenure. The three-time Big Ten champion coach was quick to give a ton of the credit for the fact that he’s being inducted during MSU’s game against Ohio State. “I hope every one of these players that are here — and everybody that’s really worked with us closely — sees a little bit of their name up there on that award, because I think these are program awards,” Dantonio said Friday. “I think these are things that you don’t get without a lot of people, and everybody’s got to be pulling in the right direction and be doing their job and be excellent at their job. When we came here, we wanted to build a legacy, and I think that’s what we did as a program.” He knows what it feels like to be the guest of a former boss’ ceremony. Dantonio has worked for several legendary head coaches as an assistant before. He was a graduate assistant for now-fellow College Football Hall of Famer Earle Bruce from 1983-84 at Ohio State, a defensive backs coach for Nick Saban at MSU, then won a national title as the defensive coordinator under Jim Tressel in a second stint at OSU.

Dantonio and Saban after the 2015 CFP Semifinal. (© Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

“Again, I put it in perspective that so many people helped make this happen.” Dantonio said. “Their names (are figuratively) up there as well as mine, and I can relate to that.” Dantonio says he was in Florida this summer when Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller informed him that he’d be just the third Spartan coach to enter the Ring of Fame, joining Duffy Daugherty and Biggie Munn. “Unbelievable,” is how he described his reaction. “For my name to be up there among the greatest Spartans in history, again, it speaks to a lot of different people working ... but to share that, it’s a monumental thing.” MSU was a struggling program when Dantonio arrived. In the seven years between Saban and Dantonio, the Spartans were 38-45 overall and just 19-37 in Big Ten play. “When I first came here as the head coach, I pointed to the past success — the opportunity to be successful here,” Dantonio said. “There was that opportunity and I can say the same probably now. You’ve been successful in the past. Once you’ve done something once, there’s always a better percentage (chance) that you can do it again. So when you look at those types of things, hopefully it serves as something they can chase a little bit. That’s what we did.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHdlZWtlbmQsIHdlIGNlbGVicmF0ZSBDb2FjaCBEYW50b25p byBhbmQgaGlzIGVsZWN0aW9uIHRvIHRoZSBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIEhh bGwgb2YgRmFtZSBhcyBoaXMgbmFtZSBnb2VzIHVwIGluIHRoZSBSaW5nIG9m IEhvbm9yIGF0IFNwYXJ0YW4gU3RhZGl1bSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1JkdXp3andCWmQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZHV6d2p3QlpkPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290 YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTgzODcyMjgwMzA5NDQyNjAxNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=