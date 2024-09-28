PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Mark Dantonio is staying humble during induction into MSU Ring of Fame

Mark Dantonio talking to fans at a basketball game on Feb. 4, 2020, the day he announced his retirement.
Mark Dantonio talking to fans at a basketball game on Feb. 4, 2020, the day he announced his retirement. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal, Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Jacob Cotsonika • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@jacobcotsonika

Mark Dantonio’s name is going up in the Spartan Stadium Ring of Fame during Saturday’s game. On Friday evening, there was an event packed full of former players and assistants — and anyone that could make it that had a hand in Michigan State’s success — during his tenure.

The three-time Big Ten champion coach was quick to give a ton of the credit for the fact that he’s being inducted during MSU’s game against Ohio State.

“I hope every one of these players that are here — and everybody that’s really worked with us closely — sees a little bit of their name up there on that award, because I think these are program awards,” Dantonio said Friday. “I think these are things that you don’t get without a lot of people, and everybody’s got to be pulling in the right direction and be doing their job and be excellent at their job. When we came here, we wanted to build a legacy, and I think that’s what we did as a program.”

He knows what it feels like to be the guest of a former boss’ ceremony. Dantonio has worked for several legendary head coaches as an assistant before. He was a graduate assistant for now-fellow College Football Hall of Famer Earle Bruce from 1983-84 at Ohio State, a defensive backs coach for Nick Saban at MSU, then won a national title as the defensive coordinator under Jim Tressel in a second stint at OSU.

Dantonio and Saban after the 2015 CFP Semifinal.
Dantonio and Saban after the 2015 CFP Semifinal. (© Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

“Again, I put it in perspective that so many people helped make this happen.” Dantonio said. “Their names (are figuratively) up there as well as mine, and I can relate to that.”

Dantonio says he was in Florida this summer when Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller informed him that he’d be just the third Spartan coach to enter the Ring of Fame, joining Duffy Daugherty and Biggie Munn.

“Unbelievable,” is how he described his reaction. “For my name to be up there among the greatest Spartans in history, again, it speaks to a lot of different people working ... but to share that, it’s a monumental thing.”

MSU was a struggling program when Dantonio arrived. In the seven years between Saban and Dantonio, the Spartans were 38-45 overall and just 19-37 in Big Ten play.

“When I first came here as the head coach, I pointed to the past success — the opportunity to be successful here,” Dantonio said. “There was that opportunity and I can say the same probably now. You’ve been successful in the past. Once you’ve done something once, there’s always a better percentage (chance) that you can do it again. So when you look at those types of things, hopefully it serves as something they can chase a little bit. That’s what we did.”

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHdlZWtlbmQsIHdlIGNlbGVicmF0ZSBDb2FjaCBEYW50b25p byBhbmQgaGlzIGVsZWN0aW9uIHRvIHRoZSBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIEhh bGwgb2YgRmFtZSBhcyBoaXMgbmFtZSBnb2VzIHVwIGluIHRoZSBSaW5nIG9m IEhvbm9yIGF0IFNwYXJ0YW4gU3RhZGl1bSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1JkdXp3andCWmQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZHV6d2p3QlpkPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290 YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTgzODcyMjgwMzA5NDQyNjAxNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Dantonio also discussed the importance of the relationships he built throughout his tenure in East Lansing.

“I got a lot of calls from people that couldn’t make it, which I totally understand," said Dantonio. "I think it points to one of the first things we tried to do as a program, which was building relationships with people. I think you have to do that because we have a shared sense of commitment, a shared sense of communication, and then — when you trust each other as people — those relationships are going to stand for a lifetime. We tried to develop those and we built into those things.

"In the early years — in ‘07, ‘08, ‘09 — we had tremendous buy-in by our players. And then you went through the ‘10, ‘11, ‘12 years and I looked at those years and that’s when we started competing for championships. And then ‘13, ‘14, ‘15, that’s when we probably started hitting our stride.”

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVlbiDinqHvuI8gUGFzYWRlbmE8YnI+PGJyPldlJiMzOTtyZSB0 YWtpbmcgYSBsb29rIGJhY2sgYXQgTm8uIDEwIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+JiMzOTtzIGhpc3RvcmljIDIwMTMgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iaWd0ZW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGJpZ3RlbjwvYT4gdGl0bGUgZ2FtZSB3aW4gb3ZlciBOby4gMiBP aGlvIFN0YXRlIPCfkYc8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvV2lubmluZ1dlZG5lc2RheT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dpbm5pbmdXZWRuZXNkYXk8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0IxR0Zvb3RiYWxsP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQjFHRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80d2g5SjdndnEzIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vNHdoOUo3Z3ZxMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIEZvb3Ri YWxsIChAQjFHZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQjFHZm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE4Mzg5NjQ3MTU1MDM5ODg3OTk/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
