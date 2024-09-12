Michigan State’s offense did two tasks really well, and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren kept it simple by going to it over and over again.

We talk about what MSU was cooking and Jonathan Smith’s patience with Aidan Chiles paying dividends with Chase Glasser of Spartans Illustrated.

Plus, the run defense has been really strong so far…but have the Spartans really been tested? We discuss how much of a strength it can be this season before getting into whether or not the MSU versus Michigan game is now “gettable” in a few weeks.