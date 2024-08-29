As we inch closer to Michigan State football kicking off, we are closer to getting answers on a ton of questions. However, which line item are we most anxiously awaiting to see?

From the tight end play and quarterback Aidan Chiles to how the offensive line will perform, we talk with Chase Glasser of Spartans Illustrated to pick his brain on the unknown and what we actually DO know about Jonathan Smith’s team.

We also get into what Florida Atlantic brings to the table under head coach Tom Herman, plus we go through our best college football bets of the week.