Michigan State football will bring sizzle on the field despite lower expectations from outside voices, but exactly where?

From the linebackers anchored by Jordan Hall to the tight ends bolstered by Jack Velling, we get into what position groups we are most excited about.

Plus, Michigan State basketball has been enjoying its trip to Spain with a pair of wins so far, thanks to Coen Carr, Frankie Fidler and Xavier Booker shining.

We also go back to football to end things with what we are looking for in Week One versus Florida Atlantic, besides the actual gameplay.