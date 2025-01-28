Locked On Spartans: Two commits and one WHITE HOT weekend for MSU sports

Can the Michigan State Spartans dominate the Big Ten this season? With a two-game lead and a 55% chance to clinch the title, the Spartans are making waves in college sports.

This episode covers the latest in Michigan State Spartans football recruiting, including new commitments like Antonio Johnson and Joey Caudill, and the decommitment of Brady Smigiel.

The women's basketball team shines with a historic victory over Michigan, led by Theryn Hallock and Grace Van Slooten. Meanwhile, the hockey team impresses with a sweep against Minnesota, featuring standout performances from David Gucciardi and Isaac Howard.