We're diving deep into Michigan State football with Hunter Stahl from Pro Football Focus (PFF).

We break down the players from last season, analyze key player performances, and look at where the tape favors and doesn’t favor MSU ahead of the 2024 season.

Starting with quarterback Aidan Chiles and what skill position players will impress (like running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams) to the defensive side of the ball anchored by linebackers Wayne Matthews III, Cal Haladay, Jordan Hall and others, we cover all ends of the field.