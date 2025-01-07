Advertisement
Published Jan 7, 2025
Locked On Spartans: The under-the-radar storyline of the off-season
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Michigan State and Jonathan Smith have had yet another busy off-season in the transfer portal, but what's been the most overlooked story of winter so far?

From how Smith has been constructing his portal board to Hawaiian adds in Anelu Lafaele and Leonard Ah You, what do we think needed more love?

Plus, has the Spartans offense improved enough on paper this off-season? While the wide receiver room is looking up, will the offensive line and running back room leave enough confidence heading into the rest of the off-season?

