Published Feb 14, 2025
Locked On Spartans: Stakes are high in MSU vs. Illinois Part II
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Michigan State basketball is against the ropes in the Big Ten title chase after dropping three of its last four ... and up next is an Illinois team looking for blood.

Can MSU and Tom Izzo right the ships and get back on track for a conference title chase, or will this one be a death blow?

