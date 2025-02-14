Locked On Spartans: Stakes are high in MSU vs. Illinois Part II

Michigan State basketball is against the ropes in the Big Ten title chase after dropping three of its last four ... and up next is an Illinois team looking for blood.
Can MSU and Tom Izzo right the ships and get back on track for a conference title chase, or will this one be a death blow?
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, hockey, and recruiting coverage, not to mention our non-revenue sports coverage and subscriber exclusive forum. Sign up with Spartans Illustrated now!