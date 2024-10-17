Advertisement

Locked On Spartans: Who will be the most important position vs. Iowa?

Locked On Spartans: Who will be the most important position vs. Iowa?

Will linebackers be the most important position for MSU this Saturday, or are all eyes on the quarterback?

 • Matt Sheehan
Jonathan Smith previews Iowa after a much-needed bye week for MSU

Jonathan Smith previews Iowa after a much-needed bye week for MSU

MSU and Jonathan Smith got a bye week at a good time, but now must use it during a tough test against Iowa.

 • Jacob Cotsonika
Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week Seven: Spoiler Alert

Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week Seven: Spoiler Alert

The Spartans took the week off, but we can still using some analysis to get a preview of how the season might end.

 • Paul Fanson
Start time announced: Michigan State at No. 24 Michigan

Start time announced: Michigan State at No. 24 Michigan

Michigan State game at No. 24 Michigan will kickoff at 7:30 pm on the Big Ten Network.

 • Kevin Knight
Tom Izzo Reflects on MSU's Experience at NMU: 'We were U.P. strong'

Tom Izzo Reflects on MSU's Experience at NMU: 'We were U.P. strong'

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans detail the experience versus Northern Michigan in the U.P.

 • Sydney Padgett

Published Oct 17, 2024
Locked On Spartans: Reasons for hope for MSU vs. Iowa on Saturday
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Michigan State football is set for a big homecoming showdown as underdogs to Iowa, but where do the Spartans have hope in pulling off a win? From red zone defense to getting healthy at the bye week, we look at where MSU can have the upper hand.

Plus, which players are set for a big second half of the season? What did Jonathan Smith and Co. have to say coming out of the bye week? And with the Big Ten and SEC possibly collaborating for some non-conference crossover games, which opponents do we want to see MSU paired with?

Michigan State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
