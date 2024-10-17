Locked On Spartans: Reasons for hope for MSU vs. Iowa on Saturday

in other news
Locked On Spartans: Who will be the most important position vs. Iowa?
Will linebackers be the most important position for MSU this Saturday, or are all eyes on the quarterback?
Jonathan Smith previews Iowa after a much-needed bye week for MSU
MSU and Jonathan Smith got a bye week at a good time, but now must use it during a tough test against Iowa.
Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week Seven: Spoiler Alert
The Spartans took the week off, but we can still using some analysis to get a preview of how the season might end.
Start time announced: Michigan State at No. 24 Michigan
Michigan State game at No. 24 Michigan will kickoff at 7:30 pm on the Big Ten Network.
Tom Izzo Reflects on MSU's Experience at NMU: 'We were U.P. strong'
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans detail the experience versus Northern Michigan in the U.P.
Michigan State football is set for a big homecoming showdown as underdogs to Iowa, but where do the Spartans have hope in pulling off a win? From red zone defense to getting healthy at the bye week, we look at where MSU can have the upper hand.
Plus, which players are set for a big second half of the season? What did Jonathan Smith and Co. have to say coming out of the bye week? And with the Big Ten and SEC possibly collaborating for some non-conference crossover games, which opponents do we want to see MSU paired with?
