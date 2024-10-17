Locked On Spartans: Reasons for hope for MSU vs. Iowa on Saturday

Michigan State football is set for a big homecoming showdown as underdogs to Iowa, but where do the Spartans have hope in pulling off a win? From red zone defense to getting healthy at the bye week, we look at where MSU can have the upper hand.

Plus, which players are set for a big second half of the season? What did Jonathan Smith and Co. have to say coming out of the bye week? And with the Big Ten and SEC possibly collaborating for some non-conference crossover games, which opponents do we want to see MSU paired with?