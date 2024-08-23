PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Locked On Spartans: One week until FREAK OUT TIME (in a good and bad way)

Matt Sheehan • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Michigan State football vs. FAU is kicking off in one week, and we can't wait to settle in and take every play with no emotion. JUST KIDDING, of course we will freak out! From the good side of freaking out like offensive production and Nick Marsh to the bad side like if the run game gets no push, what will we be taking away from next Friday's game? Plus, what are we telling ourselves we won't freak out about if it should happen? We are joined by Mike Jones of ‪@spartan_pod‬ to talk about the hoopla leading up to kickoff.

From the offensive line to the special teams, there are four massive storylines that will decide what kind of a season Michigan State football will have. Can Ben Roberts or Alex VanSumeren step up to give the defensive tackle position a boost, and what would it mean for Aidan Chiles to start delivering early? Plus, we talk about the MSU football captains named and how Jonathan Smith has rebuilt MSU football in his nine months on campus so far. We then end with talking about Florida Atlantic naming Cam Fancher its starting quarterback and take a quick peek at the Owls offensively.

Advertisement
