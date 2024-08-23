Locked On Spartans: One week until FREAK OUT TIME (in a good and bad way)
Michigan State football vs. FAU is kicking off in one week, and we can't wait to settle in and take every play with no emotion. JUST KIDDING, of course we will freak out! From the good side of freaking out like offensive production and Nick Marsh to the bad side like if the run game gets no push, what will we be taking away from next Friday's game? Plus, what are we telling ourselves we won't freak out about if it should happen? We are joined by Mike Jones of @spartan_pod to talk about the hoopla leading up to kickoff.
From the offensive line to the special teams, there are four massive storylines that will decide what kind of a season Michigan State football will have. Can Ben Roberts or Alex VanSumeren step up to give the defensive tackle position a boost, and what would it mean for Aidan Chiles to start delivering early? Plus, we talk about the MSU football captains named and how Jonathan Smith has rebuilt MSU football in his nine months on campus so far. We then end with talking about Florida Atlantic naming Cam Fancher its starting quarterback and take a quick peek at the Owls offensively.
