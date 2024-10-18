Locked On Spartans: Noah Eagle joins the show to talk MSU vs. Iowa game

in other news
MSU Uniforms: It's a Green Out Homecoming vs Iowa
To me, the all-green combo has always meant business.
Red Cedar Radar: Iowa versus Michigan State Week 8 Football Preview
Sydney and Adam Jacobi, publisher and co-owner of Hawkeye Beacon, preview MSU's matchup against Iowa.
Locked On Spartans: Reasons for hope for MSU vs. Iowa on Saturday
Michigan State football is set for a big homecoming showdown as underdogs to Iowa, but where do the Spartans have hope?
Saturday's game represents 'whole new season' for Aidan Chiles, MSU offense
Aidan Chiles: "We talked about winning the bye week, I felt like we won the bye week.”
3-2-1 Preview vs. Iowa: 3 things we want to see, 2 key stats, 1 best bet
Three things we want to see, two key stats and one best for Michigan State's homecoming game versus Iowa.
in other news
MSU Uniforms: It's a Green Out Homecoming vs Iowa
To me, the all-green combo has always meant business.
Red Cedar Radar: Iowa versus Michigan State Week 8 Football Preview
Sydney and Adam Jacobi, publisher and co-owner of Hawkeye Beacon, preview MSU's matchup against Iowa.
Locked On Spartans: Reasons for hope for MSU vs. Iowa on Saturday
Michigan State football is set for a big homecoming showdown as underdogs to Iowa, but where do the Spartans have hope?
Michigan State football is upset-minded against Iowa, but in order to get the homecoming win, the Spartans must do three things.
From a basic staple of football to doing something they never have yet this season, we walk through the path to victory for the Spartans.
We are then joined by NBC play-by-play broadcaster Noah Eagle to talk about Saturday's matchup, what he's able to get out of both coaches, what should scare us about Iowa and what he likes about MSU. Plus...does he know Cal Haladay doesn't wear gloves?