Locked On Spartans: Noah Eagle joins the show to talk MSU vs. Iowa game

Michigan State football is upset-minded against Iowa, but in order to get the homecoming win, the Spartans must do three things.

From a basic staple of football to doing something they never have yet this season, we walk through the path to victory for the Spartans.

We are then joined by NBC play-by-play broadcaster Noah Eagle to talk about Saturday's matchup, what he's able to get out of both coaches, what should scare us about Iowa and what he likes about MSU. Plus...does he know Cal Haladay doesn't wear gloves?