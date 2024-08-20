Michigan State's run game last season was in complete tatters, but with the strong fall camp showing from Nathan Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams combined with the transfers of Luke Newman and Tanner Miller, a bounce-back is more than possible. How bad was it for MSU last season on the ground, and what has us feeling positive about growth this upcoming season?

PLUS, Kent Peterson stops by to follow up his perfect over/under performance from last summer with his outlook on MSU football's win total and his best bets for the rest of the Big Ten.