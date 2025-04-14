Locked On Spartans: MSU football dealt big blow on recruiting trail

Can the Michigan State hockey team become an all-time great? With Isaac Howard and Trey Augustine expected to return, the Spartans are poised for a historic season during the 2025-2026 campaign.

Jeremy Dewar of Spartans Illustrated joins to discuss the hockey team's potential, highlighting the impact of 15 NHL draft picks and the surprise Hobey Baker win by Howard. Discover how these developments could reshape MSU's future in college sports.

Meanwhile, the football program faces recruiting challenges as top offensive tackle prospect Gregory Patrick chooses Notre Dame over MSU. Explore the Spartans' football recruiting landscape, including the pursuit of offensive tackles like Kelvin Obot and Quinn Buckey.