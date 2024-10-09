Locked On Spartans: Is the MSU run defense doomed after Oregon game?

in other news
No. 5 MSU women's soccer team blanks UM, 1-0, in front of record crowd
Jeff Hosler's 50th win came on a picture-perfect night at DeMartin Stadium in front of 5,145 fans.
Michigan State's Charles Brantley and Jack Velling are looking to win now
Even during a three-game losing streak in a supposed rebuilding year, Charles Brantley and Jack Velling expect to win.
Michigan State Hockey sweeps Lake Superior State; large test looms
The Michigan State Spartans hockey team kicked off this season with a road sweep of LSSU.
Locked on Spartans: Quacked in Half
It was a tough opponent to be sure, but let's discuss the running game, the QB play, and more.
Jonathan Smith: 'We've got to find a way to respond'
It was another rough loss for the Spartans against an elite opponent.
With Michigan State football at the bye week, we are taking a look at which players have exceeded expectations the most so far. From cornerback Charles Brantley to defensive tackle Maverick Hansen, we look at how these Spartans have impacted games.
Plus, was last week’s onslaught by Oregon’s run game a crack in the MSU defense, or are the Ducks just simply that strong of a team? And with the MSU run game struggling halfway through the season, is the option of a quick pass offense even feasible?