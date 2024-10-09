Locked On Spartans: Is the MSU run defense doomed after Oregon game?

With Michigan State football at the bye week, we are taking a look at which players have exceeded expectations the most so far. From cornerback Charles Brantley to defensive tackle Maverick Hansen, we look at how these Spartans have impacted games.

Plus, was last week’s onslaught by Oregon’s run game a crack in the MSU defense, or are the Ducks just simply that strong of a team? And with the MSU run game struggling halfway through the season, is the option of a quick pass offense even feasible?