Locked On Spartans: Is the MSU run defense doomed after Oregon game?

Advertisement

in other news

No. 5 MSU women's soccer team blanks UM, 1-0, in front of record crowd

No. 5 MSU women's soccer team blanks UM, 1-0, in front of record crowd

Jeff Hosler's 50th win came on a picture-perfect night at DeMartin Stadium in front of 5,145 fans.

External content
 • David Harns
Michigan State's Charles Brantley and Jack Velling are looking to win now

Michigan State's Charles Brantley and Jack Velling are looking to win now

Even during a three-game losing streak in a supposed rebuilding year, Charles Brantley and Jack Velling expect to win.

 • Jacob Cotsonika
Michigan State Hockey sweeps Lake Superior State; large test looms

Michigan State Hockey sweeps Lake Superior State; large test looms

The Michigan State Spartans hockey team kicked off this season with a road sweep of LSSU.

 • Jeremy Dewar
Locked on Spartans: Quacked in Half

Locked on Spartans: Quacked in Half

It was a tough opponent to be sure, but let's discuss the running game, the QB play, and more.

 • Matt Sheehan
Jonathan Smith: 'We've got to find a way to respond'

Jonathan Smith: 'We've got to find a way to respond'

It was another rough loss for the Spartans against an elite opponent.

 • David Harns

in other news

No. 5 MSU women's soccer team blanks UM, 1-0, in front of record crowd

No. 5 MSU women's soccer team blanks UM, 1-0, in front of record crowd

Jeff Hosler's 50th win came on a picture-perfect night at DeMartin Stadium in front of 5,145 fans.

External content
 • David Harns
Michigan State's Charles Brantley and Jack Velling are looking to win now

Michigan State's Charles Brantley and Jack Velling are looking to win now

Even during a three-game losing streak in a supposed rebuilding year, Charles Brantley and Jack Velling expect to win.

 • Jacob Cotsonika
Michigan State Hockey sweeps Lake Superior State; large test looms

Michigan State Hockey sweeps Lake Superior State; large test looms

The Michigan State Spartans hockey team kicked off this season with a road sweep of LSSU.

 • Jeremy Dewar
Advertisement
Published Oct 9, 2024
Locked On Spartans: Is the MSU run defense doomed after Oregon game?
Default Avatar
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

With Michigan State football at the bye week, we are taking a look at which players have exceeded expectations the most so far. From cornerback Charles Brantley to defensive tackle Maverick Hansen, we look at how these Spartans have impacted games.

Plus, was last week’s onslaught by Oregon’s run game a crack in the MSU defense, or are the Ducks just simply that strong of a team? And with the MSU run game struggling halfway through the season, is the option of a quick pass offense even feasible?

MichiganState
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
19 - 14
Overall Record
10 - 10
Conference Record
2023 schedule not available.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement