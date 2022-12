From running back Nathan Carter transferring to MSU from UConn to four-star linebacker Jayvant Brown decommitting just days before signing day, we get into the Michigan State football news from the last few days.

Then we are joined by Oakland head basketball coach Greg Kampe ahead of Wednesday's showdown between the Golden Grizzlies and the Spartans. Who is on the rise for Oakland, how has Rocket Watts been playing and more on Kampe and Tom Izzo's friendship. We also get into the transfer portal as well.