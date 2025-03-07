Big Ten Championship is just step one for Michigan State after win at Iowa

Iowa City, IA - In the first half Thursday night, Iowa went on a 22-2 run to open up a 14-point lead on Michigan State. A perhaps half-full crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena sounded a lot louder than that, and the Spartans looked very much like a team that was well-aware that they had already clinched a share of the Big Ten crown and that archival Michigan was next up in a few days.

But, just like the Spartans have done multiple times now following shaky first halves, they banded together and found a way to win, taking down the Hawkeyes 91-84 to clinch the program’s first outright Big Ten title since 2018.

“When I came up in this league, winning the Big Ten championship was the greatest thing in the world,” MSU head coach Tom Izzo said after the game about the importance of this, his 11th Big Ten conference championship. “It’s sad, because you go through 20 games … and that’s the grind, because you can win three games in the (conference) tournament, get lucky, because you can win four games and get to a Final Four. It’s impressive, but it aint like the grind of the twenty games that we just got done.”

Senior guard Jaden Akins was happy to have won the title.

“It's great," he said. "It was definitely one of my goals to start the season, so I’m happy to be able to check that off and now be able to move forward to other goals.

After the game, junior forward Jaxon Kohler looked back on how far he and his teammates had come, with the end result being immortalized with a banner in the rafters of the Breslin Center.

“It’s a lot to think about," he said. "It’s a lot to express with words only. With all the ups and downs of the last two, three years, some of us have come such a long way in terms of getting this championship. We are honestly so happy.”