5 important 2026 official visitors for Michigan State

Michigan State football is starting to roll on the recruiting trail. After earning the verbal pledge of four 2026 commits already, the Spartans are looking to stay hot in the rapidly-changing college football climate.
In a landscape full of name, image and likeness (NIL), academic requirements and advisors often influencing decisions - among many other impending changes - the recruiting world waits for nobody.
MSU head coach Jonathan Smith and the rest of the Spartans' staff have made the most of their scheduling this spring and into the early summer. Michigan State has worked hard to build early connections with recruits, and already has scheduled more than 35 spring unofficial visits and 20 known official visits for the 2026 class thus far.
Below, we take a closer look at the list of 2026 official visitors. While all of the official visitors are impactful for the Michigan State football program, we highlight five prospects who have already lined up official visits this summer, and examine the importance of each recruitment for the Spartans.
Chris Addison, EDGE, Louisiana (Franklin Parish)
A multi-sport athlete who also competes in basketball and track and field, three-star EDGE Chris Addison locked in for an official visit that starts on June 13 and ends on June 15. Addison has also already set official visits up with Houston and Tulane, and he has gotten recent offers from Arkansas, Florida State and others, so there are plenty of other programs vying for his commitment.
Michigan State stands out in the fact that it is the only known Big Ten team to have offered the rising edge defender thus far. Addison has earned more than a dozen offers total so far, including three from SEC programs (Arkansas, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt).
At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Addison's size, length and potential are all intriguing traits that make him an exciting prospect. He also appears to have a strong work ethic. Addison is also a versatile athlete, as he doubles as a featured piece on Franklin Parish High School's offense as a tight end, and plays on both sides of the ball for his squad. He is being recruited as a defensive player by Michigan State rush ends coach Chad Wilt. Wilt visited Addison in January.
Deploying a vast arsenal of pass-rushing moves, Addison's quickness off the snap and strength in his hands work in his favor as a stand-up pass rusher. After amassing 133 tackles and 32 tackles for loss combined over his sophomore and junior seasons, he will look to continue to ascend during his senior campaign in the fall of 2025.
Additionally, Addison is also high school teammates with another 2026 recruit that also has an official visit scheduled for the same weekend in four-star defensive back Dezyrian Ellis. It is clear that the MSU staff is looking closely at the talent in the state of Louisiana, and particularly at Franklin Parish.