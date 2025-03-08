5 important 2026 official visitors for Michigan State

Michigan State football is starting to roll on the recruiting trail. After earning the verbal pledge of four 2026 commits already, the Spartans are looking to stay hot in the rapidly-changing college football climate.

In a landscape full of name, image and likeness (NIL), academic requirements and advisors often influencing decisions - among many other impending changes - the recruiting world waits for nobody.

MSU head coach Jonathan Smith and the rest of the Spartans' staff have made the most of their scheduling this spring and into the early summer. Michigan State has worked hard to build early connections with recruits, and already has scheduled more than 35 spring unofficial visits and 20 known official visits for the 2026 class thus far.

Below, we take a closer look at the list of 2026 official visitors. While all of the official visitors are impactful for the Michigan State football program, we highlight five prospects who have already lined up official visits this summer, and examine the importance of each recruitment for the Spartans.